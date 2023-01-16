Home Technology Rainbow Six: Siege Introduces Two New WWE Skin Bundles | XFastest News
Technology

Rainbow Six: Siege Introduces Two New WWE Skin Bundles | XFastest News

by admin
Rainbow Six: Siege Introduces Two New WWE Skin Bundles | XFastest News

Ubisoft today announced two new exclusive WWE cosmetic bundles for Rainbow Six: Siege, allowing players to dress up as the Undertaker and Becky “The Man” Lynch. Players can use 2160 R6 points to buy these two bundles individually, or start with the “WWE Rumble Bundle” for 4080 R6 points to get two bundles at once.

Rainbow Six: SiegeWWE Appearance Bundle Trailer

Blackbeard’s Deadman bundle includes Undertaker uniforms, special headgear, operator portraits, Undertaker Champion belt charms, as well as Lunar Brawl backgrounds and a “Tombstone” weapon skin for the MK17 CQB. Another Thorn bundle brings The Man uniform, headgear and operator portraits. Players can swap in WWE Championship belt charms, I Am The Man backgrounds, and a “Disarm Ultimate” weapon skin for UZK50GI.

“Rainbow Six: Siege” is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One family consoles, Xbox Series X | S and Windows PC (including Ubisoft+ subscription service) platforms; the PC Chinese digital version is now in the Ubisoft Store , Steam, and Baja Mall are on sale, and more latest information can be found on the Chinese official website https://rainbow6.ubisoft.com/ or subscribe to Ubisoft official Chinese Facebook page facebook.com/Ubisoft.TWN and the official Chinese YouTube channel youtube.com/UbisoftSEA In order to obtain the most real-time attack information; information about e-sports events and VOD can be subscribed https://ubi.li/Rainbow6TWYouTube channel.

Further reading:

See also  Manuel Agnelli and Achille Lauro at the Italian Tech Week: how to register to see them live

You may also like

Smart home users wait, Apple has tested the...

The taxi of the future is born in...

Do you know the three update points of...

The 3 pillars of quality audio according to...

Lies of P shows off new gameplay in...

Oclean X Pro flagship electric toothbrush actual measurement:...

The last of Us: how is the TV...

The Windows version of Apple’s “three-piece suit” is...

After “Wrath of the Wrath” was postponed, Ubisoft...

The last of us: how is the TV...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy