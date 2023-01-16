Ubisoft today announced two new exclusive WWE cosmetic bundles for Rainbow Six: Siege, allowing players to dress up as the Undertaker and Becky “The Man” Lynch. Players can use 2160 R6 points to buy these two bundles individually, or start with the “WWE Rumble Bundle” for 4080 R6 points to get two bundles at once.

Rainbow Six: SiegeWWE Appearance Bundle Trailer

Blackbeard’s Deadman bundle includes Undertaker uniforms, special headgear, operator portraits, Undertaker Champion belt charms, as well as Lunar Brawl backgrounds and a “Tombstone” weapon skin for the MK17 CQB. Another Thorn bundle brings The Man uniform, headgear and operator portraits. Players can swap in WWE Championship belt charms, I Am The Man backgrounds, and a “Disarm Ultimate” weapon skin for UZK50GI.

