1.5 million euros have been allocated for the purchase of sports aids for people with disabilities. The Department for Sport publishes the notice for access to financing

The Department for Sport has published the Notice which provides the procedures for accessing the resources intended for the purchase of sports aids to be used free of charge by people with disabilities interested in starting to practice sports.

The decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of 24 March 2023 for the distribution of “Single fund to support the strengthening of the Italian sports movement” has allocated resources amounting to €1,500,000 for this measure.

National sports clubs and/or associations that wish to request the necessary contribution for the purchase of sports aids will be able to access the dedicated IT platform starting from 4pm of the day September 28, 2023.

The platform can be reached at:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

