Home » 1.5 million euros have been allocated for the purchase of sports aids for people with disabilities. The Department for Sport publishes the notice for access to financing
Health

1.5 million euros have been allocated for the purchase of sports aids for people with disabilities. The Department for Sport publishes the notice for access to financing

by admin
1.5 million euros have been allocated for the purchase of sports aids for people with disabilities. The Department for Sport publishes the notice for access to financing

The Department for Sport has published the Notice which provides the procedures for accessing the resources intended for the purchase of sports aids to be used free of charge by people with disabilities interested in starting to practice sports.

The decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of 24 March 2023 for the distribution of “Single fund to support the strengthening of the Italian sports movement” has allocated resources amounting to €1,500,000 for this measure.

National sports clubs and/or associations that wish to request the necessary contribution for the purchase of sports aids will be able to access the dedicated IT platform starting from 4pm of the day September 28, 2023.

The platform can be reached at:

See also  Against alcohol new crusade. It is not with prohibition that health is protected

You may also like

Depression and anxiety do not increase cancer risk

Region Releases Guidelines for Flu and Anti-Covid Vaccination...

NEWS: Opening Timeline Revealed for Disney’s Adventureland Treehouse

The Silent Disease: Unnoticed Joint and Muscle Pain...

What it means to feel pain (and why...

Key Information about the Anti-Covid Vaccination Campaign: Vaccination...

Ulcerative colitis: how to improve patient care

ON NATIONAL HEAD TRAUMA DAY THE RESUSCITATION AND...

Regulation for Renewal of Italian Medicines Agency Finally...

In Gorla, a free pediatric clinic for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy