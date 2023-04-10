I deal with different topics on a daily basis that revolve around politics, news and the world of entertainment . Ravenous for all that is current, with a “historical” eye turned to the past and a “curious” eye turned to the future.





















I fire fighters they worked for hours on the street Rosa Luxemburgin the district of Derganoa Milanowhere during the Easter evening, shortly after 21, a fire broke out which burned down the top floor of an apartment building.

Firefighter operations

The firefighters initially rushed to the scene with three vehicles to extinguish the last outbreaks of the fire, which apparently started from a chimney. The tenants were evacuated and no one was reportedly intoxicated. Only the owner of the top floor apartment was evaluated on the spot by the 118 rescuers but did not need medical treatment.

Checks on the viability of the building

We are also proceeding with the operations of dismantling and verifying the viability of the building, of which the double roof – of sheet metal and wood – and all the four apartments on the top floor have gone up in flames.

Photo source: ANSA

The operations of shutdown they lasted over ten hours and in total involved 9 vehicles of the fire brigade, including those of the Saf nucleus, the “climbers”.

The fear of the residents

The high flames released by the fire scared the residents of the area a lot, also alarmed by the pervasive smell of burning that still lingers in the area.



