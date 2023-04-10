Home Business Migrants, 1200 on two boats rescued by the Coast Guard
Business

Migrants, 1200 on two boats rescued by the Coast Guard

by admin
Migrants, 1200 on two boats rescued by the Coast Guard

The waves are high and the wind is strong

Coast Guard unit in action to save 1,200 migrants. Ship Diciotti has reached the fishing boat, which left from Cyrenaica, with 400 people on board reported yesterday by Alarm Phone and which was in the shared Sar area of ​​Malta and Italy during the night.

In the stretch of sea, where there were also two merchant ships, the waves are high and the wind is strong. The vessel is escorted by a Coast Guard vehicle. Another 800 people are on another fishing boat in the Ionian rescued by Peluso ship; of these 150 were transferred to patrol boats. Subscribe to the newsletter

