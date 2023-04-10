Neapolitan pizza is undoubtedly the most famous food in the world, capable of filling pizzerias and restaurants every week. However, many people wonder what are the hidden secrets behind such a good and health-promoting food.

Meeting a person who has never tasted Neapolitan pizza is truly a difficult task. This special food, recently declared intangible heritage of humanity by UNESCO, it has been delighting millions of people of all ages since the 18th century. Hence, it is one of the oldest and most loved Italian foods of all time. For this reason, many people would like to know all the secrets of the square and, above all, why it is so good for health and how it is possible that after centuries it is still the most loved food in the world.

Here are the real secrets of the famous Neapolitan pizza, which has become a symbol of Italy and Naples in the world. By discovering the various secrets it is possible to intercept what is hidden behind this huge success.

Because Neapolitan pizza is good for health

As everyone knows, Neapolitan pizza is characterized by a soft and thin dough and high edges. Some have wondered if the part with the edges, which is usually more cooked, is good or bad for your health. The response of the experts was not long in coming and, reassuring everyone, they said that the most cooked part, i.e. on the edges, is safe and is not carcinogenic. Recently, a conference on Neapolitan pizza was held at the Accademia dei Georgofili in Florence, in which many experts answered questions on the benefits of the intangible heritage of humanity food.

The greatest experts, present in Florence during the conference, also affirmed that the most burnt part of the pizza does not cause any health problems, so it can be eaten with extreme calm. In fact, the scientific results obtained by the University of Naples they say that the acrylamide present on the edge, because the temperature is higher in that point, is extremely low. The merit of this low quantity is the cooking time, which is usually only 90 seconds. In conclusion, it can be said that Neapolitan pizza is safe and good for health.

The researchers of the University of Naples collaborated to carry out this important study also with the famous pizza maker Enzo Coccia, who has prepared several samples of pizza to test and study them. Furthermore, the research results have shown that the surface area of ​​the pizza, which burns in the wood oven, is below 3% on the weight amount.

