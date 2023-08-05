10 uncomplicated balcony plants for late summer and autumn

Are you wondering which flowers for the balcony go well with this time of year? Here are 10 no-fuss balcony plants for late summer and fall that are easy to grow. All of the included plants are perfectly matched to the season and ensure that your tub garden looks fantastic well into winter.

You want to enjoy the blooms of flowers until late fall and that’s not difficult at all when you choose some of these blooming flowers that are also bee-friendly. Here are some tips for growing and caring for balcony plants in late summer and autumn that will help you keep your balcony pretty.

Asters bloom until October

The flowering period for asters lasts from August to October. The plants are not only suitable for the garden, but also for pots on the balcony. So if you’re planting a fall container in late summer, they’re ideal. Because asters not only look bright and cheerful in a pot, they’re a good source of pollen and nectar for butterflies and bees, and an easy way to make your outdoor space bee-friendly.

Asters in containers need to be grown in well-drained compost. Plant in multipurpose compost in planting holes that are slightly deeper than the pot the young plant came from. The magnificent flowers will decorate your balcony nicely. After flowering, the plants should be cut back and then overwintered. Store them in the cold frame or greenhouse during the coldest months.

Hardy chrysanthemums for the balcony

Hardy chrysanthemums flower in October and November, making them ideal autumn plants for pots and hanging baskets on the balcony. Put them in a sunny spot and if you prune them regularly, they’ll just keep blooming. Miniature or shorter varieties of hardy chrysanthemums are the best options for pots.

Early fall flowering varieties bloom in September and late fall flowering varieties begin their stunning display of color in October. Each strain is different, but most plants will continue flowering for four to eight weeks. Since these flowers have shallow roots, they are also prone to drying out. Therefore, do not let the plants dry out. Mulching also helps keep the soil moist.

Cyclamen are uncomplicated balcony plants for late summer and autumn

This is another pretty plant to plant in a fall container. Cyclamen have unusual, delicate flowers on slender stems and a background of pretty foliage. Choose between white or shades of pink and red. If you choose these flowers, make sure you buy a hardy variety like Cyclamen hederifolium or Cyclamen coum; Some strains are only suitable for indoor cultivation.

Cyclamen don’t like deep sub-zero temperatures (don’t let them fall below 10°C), so on a frosty night move them away from the window sills and further into the room. The best location for them is a place protected from the elements, especially heavy rain.

Cultivate carnations as balcony flowers for colorful flowers

Carnations do well as container plants and like a spot in partial shade, with three to six hours of sunlight per day. They do not do well in locations with direct, hot sunlight. This plant prefers well-drained soil. Pollinators love carnations. The plant’s single, open flowers, swaying over wiry stems, are rich in nectar. Carnations are easy to care for in planters. Keep the soil moist and fertilize every 4 to 6 weeks with a good slow release fertilizer. Pruning your plants also ensures they grow and stay healthy.

Autumn crocus does well in containers

Autumn crocus is a fantastic flower for fall planters. There are many varieties. ‘Autumn Queen’ blooms early, ‘Innocence’ is a white eye-catcher and ‘Pink Goblet’ smells like honey. Plant the bulbs 8-10 cm deep in pots filled with compost. Fall crocuses are easy to care for and do well in full sun or partial shade.

Spread the tubers 3-4 cm apart and plant them to the edge of the pot. Fill the pot with more compost and slightly firm soil. Water well and place the pot in a bright, warm place.

Winter heather blooms in winter

Winter heather will really deserve its place in an autumn planter, offering an abundance of textured flower spikes in a variety of colors. Even in winter the heather continues to bloom. Depending on the variety, the flower may prefer a more acidic or alkaline soil pH. The plants do not need to be pruned, but for optimal flowering you can prune them back after flowering. For longer flowering, it is best to prune vigorously in early spring.

Dahlias can bloom until frost

Dahlias are delicate flowers that bloom profusely in late summer. Available in a wide range of flower colors and plant heights, they add the floral flourish you desire to any location. Prune the plants after flowering, then they will bloom until frost. If winters are cold, dig up the tubers after a deadly frost and store in sawdust or peat moss in a cool, dry place. Transplant in spring.

Dwarf and low-growing dahlia varieties are best suited for growing in containers on the balcony. If you choose a tall style, you will need a larger pot. A single tuber requires about 30 to 60 cm of space. Note that if you plant several bulbs in one pot, they may not get enough sunlight. Keep the plants well watered to ensure they thrive and bloom for a long time.

Pansies are hardy

Pansies look delicate, but they are very hardy. Plant them from late summer to mid/late fall for flowering throughout winter and into the following spring. Planting pansies from late summer to early fall is ideal, as this gives the pansies time to establish themselves before winter. Plant them in a container on the balcony and place the container in a spot that gets partial sun to partial shade. Bright sunlight can burn pansies. Any type of planter will work for pansies, but the container must have a drain to allow excess water to drain through the container.

Plant the evergreen spurge in pots

Spurge is a great plant not only for the garden, because there are also compact evergreen varieties that are well suited for pots. Good varieties are “Silver Swan”, “x martinii” and “Blackbird”. The flowers generally require a sunny spot and fertile, well-drained soil. However, some cultivars are shade tolerant. If you are growing spurge on the balcony, standard cactus potting soil should be sufficient. When watering, pay attention to how moist the soil feels. You should wait until the top few inches of soil is completely dry before watering your plant.

Snapdragons attract pollinators

One of the loveliest plants for cool season color, the snapdragon thrives throughout the winter. Snapdragons love temperatures around 5°C at night and 21°C during the day, making them ideal for autumn.

Choose a planter with drainage holes that is both wider and deeper than your plants. Full sun locations encourage profuse flowering. They also tolerate partially sunny locations. The snapdragon is a good choice for attracting pollinators like bumblebees. The bumblebee is the only bee strong enough to separate the snapdragon’s jaws and enter the flower to collect pollen.

