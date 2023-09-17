13-year-old hit and killed by rental car. The pirate turned himself in: reported

Mohammed, 13 years old, was returning home after attending a party for the inauguration of his uncle’s pizzeria along Via Casilina, in the Finocchio district. Suddenly he was hit and killed by a rental car, a white Volkswagen Golf, traveling at at least 150 kilometers per hour, but the driver didn’t even stop to help him. The young man died instantly on Saturday night, at around 1.15 am, despite the help provided by Ares 118 medical personnel. The traffic police of the VI Torri Group tightened the circle around the investor who on Sunday evening is constituted: it has only been reported.

Renters tracked down

Shortly afterwards, municipal police officers tracked down the vehicle, rented from a company in Rome, still on Via Casilina between San Cesareo and Zagarolo. The pirate then fled on foot with the other person. Investigations have been launched on the car while investigating who rented the car provided that the owners of the company registered the contract.

Rental investigations

In fact, for some time in Rome, rental cars have been very frequent in drug dealing environments. Not to mention that the Lamborghini SUV with which Matteo Di Pietro, 21, killed little Manuel in Casal Palocco during an internet challenge was also rented at a car rental in Giardinetti. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 127 road victims in Rome and its province, with 24 pedestrians killed and 87 deaths in the urban area of ​​the capital, as well as seven fatal accidents on the ring road.

The victim was in seventh grade

Mohammed attended a middle school in Finocchio where he was enrolled in the seventh grade. He had only started lessons last Wednesday. He had many friends in the neighborhood where they are now mourning him, shocked by what happened.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

