15 years of orientation in the care jungle

Cologne (ots)

“I need help.” This realization always entails a need for care – sometimes gradually, but often quite suddenly. Those affected, whether they are in need of care or their relatives, are always faced with major challenges. Because it is difficult to find your way in the nursing jungle. That is why there has been a legal right to free, neutral and independent care advice for almost 15 years.

Care advice according to § 7a SGB XI offers those seeking advice important orientation in care situations. Due to the legal anchoring of the right to free, neutral and independent care advice in 2008, compass private care advice was founded on June 17 of the same year.

The care advisors from compass help to organize care, find your way around the care landscape or prepare for care. The aim of compass is to work with those seeking advice to optimally design the care situation so that those in need of care and the caregivers are well cared for. The care advice from compass is always free of charge and independent.

On-site advice & regional development of networks

In recent years, compass has been able to advise tens of thousands of people on matters of care. There is feedback like this: “A compass care advisor visited my mother a few days ago and gave us valuable tips and information. She impressed me with her high level of commitment, empathy and expertise. For us it was a really helpful visit, as it is not always easy to penetrate the “jungle” of care offers.” (Mona M., compass client), who motivate compass colleagues in their work.

As part of the network work, compass is not only active directly in the consultations, but also in the regions: “For us as a district, compass was a competent and experienced partner in awarding the care prize. We were thus able to assess the performance of the caring relatives and the care projects make them visible and express our appreciation. We hope this appreciation will contribute to further motivation for this important task and will find many imitators in the district,” summarizes Jürgen Laupheimer, social officer from the district of Rosenheim, about the cooperation.

Politically neutral – nursing presence

In addition to the nursing advice, which compass offers nationwide, as well as local networking, the company is also politically involved regionally and nationally. “For people with dementia and their relatives, care counseling plays an extremely important role. This counseling is often the first contact of highly stressed families in the help and care system,” says Saskia Weiß, Managing Director of the German Alzheimer Society e. V. fixed.

In addition to the cooperation with local and nationwide partners for the design of care-specific networks, compass also offers companies care advice: “It is part of our corporate culture to promote the compatibility of work and care. A care advisor from compass comes to the house regularly for this purpose . Our employees are happy to receive advice and encourage it”, describes Anke Holste from LVM, a company with which compass has been working for many years.

improve supply situations

“Our goal is to offer the best neutral, independent and competent advice to all those seeking advice nationwide. We strive to be the benchmark for care advice and want to improve the care situation for those in need of care and their relatives in Germany,” explains Managing Director Sibylle Angele and is pleased about the Development of the care advice compass in the past 15 years. Kristina Vieweg, Head of the Nursing Division at the Association of Private Health Insurance e. V. adds: “With innovative forms of advice, compass offers helpful support in order to make use of the services of long-term care insurance, tailored to your individual needs. This high-quality and individual advice is made possible by the nationwide offer combined with regional networking. compass is an innovative pioneer in nursing advice and will continue to play a key role in shaping nursing advice in the next 15 years!”

Background:

compass private pflegeberatung GmbH advises those in need of care and their relatives by telephone, video call and, if desired, also at home in accordance with the legal right of all insured persons to free and neutral care advice (§ 7a SGB XI and § 37 Para. 3 SGB XI). Telephone advice is available to all insured persons, outreach advice and advice via video call is reserved for privately insured persons.

As an independent subsidiary of the private health insurance association, compass operates nationwide with around 600 care advisors. The compass care advisors provide advice on all questions relating to care during regular service hours and as part of telephone campaigns.

