MICHELIN In Turin, the Group celebrates 60 years of the Cuneo plant and its leadership in Italy – Companies

Michelin celebrates in Turin – the city that in 1906 saw the birthplace of the first foreign branch of the Group and which still today houses the registered office of the Italian Michelin production and logistics activities – over 110 years of Made in Italy and the 60th anniversary of the Cuneo, flagship of the Michelin Group.

With 315 million euros of investments in the five-year period 2018-2022, the company is the leader in Italy in terms of number of employees and number of tires produced.

The President of Michelin Italy, Simone Miatton, together with Simone Rossi, Director of the Cuneo car tire plant, unveiled the level of excellence achieved by the production plant which for the Michelin Group represents the most important plant in Western Europe and the leader technological, i.e. 1 of the 8 sites that develops new technologies to then be extended to other factories around the world.

This figure assumes even more importance if we consider that there are 121 plants that are part of the Michelin Group.

