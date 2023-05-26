18th National Industry Conference Healthcare 2023 | June 7th and 8th, 2023 | Rostock | Partner Country Ireland / Prof. Dr. dr Karl W. Lauterbach, Federal Minister of Health, is once again a guest at the National Health Industry Conference

Rostock – This year’s 18th national industry conference on the health economy will take place on June 7th and 8th, 2023 in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Rostock under the title “#Health2023: Innovation and cooperation for a sustainable future”. It will be opened by the Prime Minister of the State of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig.

We are very pleased to welcome the Federal Minister of Health, Prof. Dr. dr Karl W. Lauterbachto welcome you to the conference again this year.

Together with our partner country Ireland, the attending Minister of State of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Neale Richmondand the Irish Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, S. E. Dr. Nicholas O’Brien, we look forward to closer cooperation between our countries in the future. Make sure you take the opportunity to talk to the 35-strong Irish business delegation. The Irish delegation is accompanied by Reinhard Meyer, Minister for Economic Affairs, Infrastructure, Tourism and Labor of the State of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania. During the entire conference, companies, universities and other institutions in Ireland can be met in direct discussions in a specially set up Irish Lounge and possible cooperation can be initiated on the spot.

Prof. Dr. Marek Zygmunt

President of the National Industry Conference on Healthcare

Lars Bauer

Managing Director of BioCon Valley® GmbH

The conference will take place this year as a purely face-to-face event. The number of participants on site is limited, we ask for timely registration by May 30, 2023 at the latest.

