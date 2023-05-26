Home » Sam Altman, the inventor of Chat-GPT, speaks in Munich
by admin
As part of his World Open AI Tour, the inventor of Chat-GPT answered questions from professors and students at the Technical University of Munich. He advocates “uniform standards worldwide. But these should only regulate the outer limits of the field.”

Sam Altman is CEO of OpenAI.

Lennart Preiss

Almost unnoticed by the audience, Sam Altman, founder of Open AI, slips into the packed lecture hall at the Technical University of Munich (TUM). Altman’s latest coup, the artificial intelligence Chat-GPT, has been causing the general public, experts and politicians to gasp and be amazed for months. But apparently only a few people know his face.

