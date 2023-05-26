Prosecutor manages to sentence homicides in Cojutepeque to 142 years in prison – Diario La Página

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reported that five gang members were sentenced between 40 and 142 years in prison, after committing seven homicides between 2012 and 2016, in the municipality of Cojutepeque, Cuscatlán.

“The Prosecutor’s Office manages to get five gang members to receive exemplary sentences of up to 142 years in prison. They are responsible for 7 murders and 1 attempted homicide, committed between 2012 and 2016,” the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Those sentenced to 142 years in prison were imposed for Erick Giovanny Martínez Herrera. While, José Nery Herrera Bonifacio was sentenced to 92 years. Francisco Javier Aguilar Ramírez was sentenced to 47 years in prison and Kenji Jhonlyd Vásquez received a 40-year sentence.

According to FGR data, the defendants attacked a police booth in 2015, in Cojutepeque. They are also charged with aggravated homicide and attempted homicide.

This is not the first exemplary sentence that the Prosecutor’s Office has achieved against a group of gang members. In August 2022, the FGR reported sentences of up to 210 years in prison for around 30 gang members, after demonstrating with sufficient evidence that between the 2018 and 2019, that these terrorists planned and committed several homicides, aggravated extortions, illicit trafficking, among others.