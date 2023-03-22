Ansa An investigation into a big scam carried out with construction bonuses, mainly “Ecobonus” e “Bonus Faces”led to the seizure of tax credits fictitious for approximately 1.7 billion euro, the highest ever. Searches in the provinces of Naples, Avellino, Salerno, Milan, Lodi, Turin, Pisa, Modena and Ferrara against 21 suspects for the crime of criminal conspiracy aimed at aggravated fraud against the State.

Triggering the investigation that the Avellino Public Prosecutor’s Office delegated to the financiers of the economic-financial police unit was

a risk analysis of the Sector for the fight against illegal acts of the Revenue Agency. The checks revealed risk factors in the

assignment notices for example,

registered to homeless, deceased persons and or

with a criminal record.

They have been forwarded

instances also for non-existent properties, without invoices or showing “inconsistent” amounts. The investigators ascertained that in 2,000 cases the works should have even been carried out

in non-existent municipalities. The declared works for which bonus requests have been submitted would have cost approx

2.8 billion euros.

The kidnappings carried out, an estimate issued by the investigating judge and another emergency by the Avellino prosecutor’s office, effectively prevented the credits from being used in compensation or monetized with financial intermediaries. Furthermore, the network of identified subjects, in recent months, has sent the Revenue Agency a very high number of transfer communications characterized by risk factors, every day and even after the introduction of the rules aimed at combating fraud.

