40th ANCI Assembly. In Genoa technical table on projects and tenders between the main players in sport

A Technical Roundtable on Sport took place today during the 40th Annual Assembly of ANCI, in which Roberto Pella, Mayor of Valdengo and Deputy Vice President of ANCI and the consolidated “Sports team” put in place by the Minister for Sport participated. and the Youth, Andrea Abodi: Flavio Siniscalchi, Head of the Department for Sport, Marco Mezzaroma, President of Sport e Salute Spa and Beniamino Quintieri, President of the Institute for Sports Credit.

During this discussion, various activities aimed at promoting sport and the development of sports infrastructures aimed at local authorities were presented.

In particular, the main topics discussed with the numerous mayors and councilors who attended were:

“Bike in the Municipality” project, an initiative in collaboration with the Department for Sport which sees Sport and Health and ANCI promote the use of bicycles as a sustainable means of transport in cities. The project aims to improve urban mobility and encourage an active lifestyle among citizens. The “cycling municipalities committee” was established which sees the membership of over 130 municipalities, with the aim of creating a network of municipalities, particularly active in the field of cycling mobility and of cycling sporting events, to promote the culture of movement and the cycling ecosystem and of projects and initiatives to enhance sporting practice as well as to support and protect the cycling heritage present in the various territories. Announcement “Sport Missione Comune 2023”: this is the announcement which the Institute for Sports Credit implements annually to finance at a completely reduced interest rate the implementation of projects involving the construction, expansion, improvement, renovation, energy efficiency, completion and bringing into compliance of the sports facilities of the Municipalities. Through the tender, Local Authorities are able to guarantee the development of Sport in their territories and sustainability understood not only as environmental but also social. In 2022, together with ANCI, ICS supported 195 projects across the country for over 140 million euros in favor of local authorities. In 2023, with the call still open, over 220 applications have been received for a total amount of approximately 170 million euros to date. The Institute for Sports Credit also promotes a similar initiative in the world of Culture, with the Culture Missione Comune tender which provides financing at a completely reduced interest rate, for the protection and valorisation of the cultural heritage of Local Authorities. “Sport and Suburbs” tender and National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the main activities of the Department for Sport implemented to encourage the recovery of urban areas through the construction of new sports facilities, sports citadels and multi-purpose indoor facilities and facilities natators, efficiency improvement or regeneration of existing structures. The third line of intervention of the PNRR involves the creation of parks and equipped outdoor paths, equipped with new technologies to promote free sports practice for the 1548 awarded municipalities with a population of up to 10 thousand inhabitants, located in the Southern Regions and without of public playgrounds.