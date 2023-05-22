Blueberries, walnuts and spinach; but not only. Fill up on health by including these foods to eat every day in your diet

Health and well-being, we know, start from the table. For this reason, experts have drawn up a list of foods to eat every day that are as good for our body as for the soul.

Despite optimal nutrition is highly individualized and it depends on the variable factors of one’s lifestyle, there are a few very nutrient-rich foods the intake of which can make it easier to meet our health needs.

In fact, industry experts recommend eating the following 5 foods every day to improve your diet and thus obtain some of the most important nutrients for your health.

5 foods to eat every day to live long

1. Blueberries

It is about as little food as you can for health.

Blueberries are indeed rich in antioxidants, compounds that work to neutralize free radicals so they cannot facilitate cell damage and mutation. This helps reduce the risk of certain diseases, such as cancer.

The antioxidants found in blueberries are called anthocyanins and provide that rich, dark color that characterizes them. Anthocyanins have been proven to help improve mood activating certain neural pathways in the brain and reducing the effects of stress hormones.

2 nights

Walnuts are one of the best plant-based sources of omega 3 fatty acids. This particular fat is considered “essential” because our bodies cannot produce it, and therefore we must store it through diet.

Omega 3 fats help reduce inflammation in the body; which in turn decreases the risk of developing chronic diseases. They also help keep cholesterol levels under control.

Walnuts are also a good source of unsaturated fats, magnesium, folic acid and vitamin B6.

3. Spinach

Spinach is rich in vitamins and minerals; they provide magnesium, potassium, iron and calcium.

Spinach also contain fiber, water and antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin; which help support eye health.

These benefits are obtained regardless of whether spinach is raw or cooked, making this one of the most versatile foods to use to amplify the wellness of your daily diet. However, it’s better combine spinach with foods that contain vitamin C to promote the absorption of iron from this plant source.

4. Avocado

Avocado cannot be missing among the foods to eat every day. This fruit is full of nutrients that are good for the heart, intestines, brain, hair and skin, and improve cholesterol and blood pressure.

Indeed, specifically, an avocado is high in monounsaturated fat, which support healthy cholesterol levels by lowering LDL (the “bad”) cholesterol; thus slowing the rise in blood sugar and keeping hair and skin healthy.

It is also rich in potassiumwhich helps regulate blood pressure, and magnesium, which helps support nerve and muscle function, as well as lower stress hormones and improve sleep.

5. Beans

Beans, and more generally legumes, are an inexpensive way to add nutrition to your dishes.

It is in fact a food rich in protein and fiber, but low in calories. This combination will keep you full until your next meal and stabilize blood sugar for ensure better energy levels.

Beans are also considered a prebiotic food, which means they feed the good bacteria in our digestive system to help keep our gut microbiome healthy.