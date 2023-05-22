After a tie with Leicester, Newcastle advanced to the Champions League after 20 years

Today, the Newcastle team stood to return to the European elite after 20 years, but they were still pushing for the win. Leicester beat 23:1 and hit the goal structure four times, but the tie did not have to upset them and celebrations broke out in St James Park after the final whistle. United have a seven-point gap ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool at this point in the table.

Leicester has moved up to eighth place after a defensive tie, but relegation is still in the cards. Before the 2016 Premier League champions lose two points to Everton, they have to beat West Ham at home on Sunday to save the day. Everton at home to Bournemouth.







