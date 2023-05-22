Home » After a tie with Leicester, Newcastle advanced to the Champions League after 20 years
Sports

After a tie with Leicester, Newcastle advanced to the Champions League after 20 years

by admin
After a tie with Leicester, Newcastle advanced to the Champions League after 20 years

Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes between Jamie Vardy (right) and Leicester’s Youri Tielemans.


| photo: AP

Today, the Newcastle team stood to return to the European elite after 20 years, but they were still pushing for the win. Leicester beat 23:1 and hit the goal structure four times, but the tie did not have to upset them and celebrations broke out in St James Park after the final whistle. United have a seven-point gap ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool at this point in the table.

Leicester has moved up to eighth place after a defensive tie, but relegation is still in the cards. Before the 2016 Premier League champions lose two points to Everton, they have to beat West Ham at home on Sunday to save the day. Everton at home to Bournemouth.




CLUB Z V R P S B
1. Manchester City 36 28 4 4 93:31 88
2. Arsenal 37 25 6 6 83:43 81
3. Newcastle 37 19 13 5 67:32 70
4. Manchester United 36 21 6 9 52:41 69
5. Liverpool 37 19 9 9 71:43 66
6. Brighton 36 18 7 11 70:50 61
7. Aston Villa 37 17 7 13 49:45 58
8. Tottenham 37 17 6 14 66:62 57
9. Brentford 37 14 14 9 57:46 56
10. Fulham 37 15 7 15 54:51 52
11. Crystal Palace 37 11 11 15 39:48 44
12. Chelsea 36 11 10 15 36:42 43
13. Wolverhampton 37 11 8 18 31:53 41
14. West Ham United 37 11 7 19 41:53 40
15. Bournemouth 37 11 6 20 37:70 39
16. Nottingham 37 9 10 18 37:67 37
17. Everton 37 7 12 18 33:57 33
18. Leicester 37 8 7 22 49:67 31
19. Leeds 37 7 10 20 47:74 31
20. Southampton 37 6 6 25 32:69 24

See also  World Women's Volleyball League:Italy beat Brazil to win the championship for the first time, Egnu was named the most valuable player - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Juventus pike again, but Nedvěd was acquitted

Rome-Salernitana, no banner for Roberto Rulli. Sud exits...

also Serie A in the Metaverse? – Sports...

Real star: “Racism is normal in La Liga”

Scattered considerations after Empoli-Juventus (4-1)

The animal that lives the longest, the fin...

Newcastle – Leicester 0-0, Newcastle advanced to the...

Premier League: Manchester City celebrates winning the title...

NBA Playoffs, primo match-point per i Nuggets

Football: Newcastle solves ticket for Champions League

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy