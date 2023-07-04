Home » Krejčíková and Nosková will also participate in the WTA tournament in Prague
Krejčíková and Nosková will also participate in the WTA tournament in Prague

Barbora Krejčíková and Linda Nosková are other Czech tennis players who have confirmed their participation in the summer tournament Livesport Prague Open. The pair of domestic players joined the already registered defending champion Maria Bouzková or the farewell Barbora Strýcová. The WTA event will take place in the premises of Prague’s Sparta in Stromovka from July 31 to August 6. Russia’s Yevgenija Rodinová and Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovičová are also entered in the main competition. The organizers announced this in a press release today.

