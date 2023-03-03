My home is my castle, but when it comes to renovation or redecoration, it’s easy to fall into the trap of ever-changing trends and the opinions of friends and family. Even the people in a household often disagree when it comes to basic interior design elements such as the color of the walls. Color is a must in any home, but are colored walls a must? We say: not necessarily. White walls are a possible alternative and also bring many advantages. Here are five reasons why you should paint your walls white to make your home modern and functional.

Paint the walls white – what speaks for it?

Before you shake your head and say white is sterile, we need to clarify something. White is not the same as white. The right undertone can completely change the effect of the white color without losing its properties. Some think white is boring, but to them we would say: there is a difference between boring and reserved. There are so many different nuances and shades of white that are pretty cool and anything but boring. For living spaces, white with warm undertones works best as it looks inviting and contemporary.

Interior designers agree that white is one of the best interior wall colors. You give the following reasons:

White walls make rooms appear larger

When decorating a small space, white walls can be your best friend. They make interiors appear more spacious and give the feeling of a larger, less cluttered space.

In addition, the white wall color is perfect for illuminating dark or dimly lit rooms. Choosing to paint the walls white will instantly make the room feel brighter and more inviting, especially if it doesn’t get a lot of natural light.

The white wall color is timeless

Neutral and minimalistic rooms are timeless and always trendy. A monochromatic color palette complemented by different textures feels pure and inviting, making it an excellent choice for living space design. White walls also have a calming effect and look chic – and who wouldn’t want their home to have these qualities? The refined simplicity has a special appeal that is reminiscent of the trendy Scandinavian interior design style.

White walls are timeless

If you choose a white hue for the walls, you don’t need to worry about how to match the decor to the wall color. White walls are the best choice if you want to bet on colored furniture and accessories, as they always match. So one less thing to worry about when it comes to furnishing the room. This means you can change your furniture and decoration more often without having to repaint the walls every time.

They create a good background for furniture and decoration

Have you ever walked into a room with an accent wall without looking straight at it? The white walls will not steal the show from the rest of your interior. On the contrary, they provide the perfect backdrop to spotlight design elements in the room. They do not compete for attention in a room and are the wall color to choose when you want to accent the room with your furniture or other architectural details.

Furthermore, white walls allow us to play with the ceiling and include it in the interior design. The ceiling can create an interesting contrast with the white walls to create a unique and unexpected design effect.

Anyone who is interested in art and owns a beautiful collection simply cannot go wrong with white walls. Whether displaying pictures or other pieces of art, the white walls allow the art to stand out and get the attention it deserves. So, the art galleries are painted white for a reason.

Paint walls white for interior layering

Layering is a concept of combining different materials and textures together. The white color for the walls can thus bring out natural wood, stone and even plants particularly well and support the creation of a multi-faceted interior design. Metallic accents such as copper, brass and gold, which we have been seeing more and more in interiors in recent years, stand out better next to a white wall. Not to forget the textiles, such as rattan, sisal or knitwear, which not only look modern, but also create a cozy atmosphere in the interior in no time.