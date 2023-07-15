5 pathologies that nails can reveal to you: here are the details to pay attention to and to intervene in a targeted manner

Did you know that you can tell by your nails if you have one of these five diseases? If you weren’t aware of it, read and take note, your nails are more important than you think.

The extremities of the body, in addition to being a fundamental element for the care and aesthetics of the hands, can also reveal some signs of possible pathologies or internal disorders.

Not everyone imagines this, but paying attention to the ‘health‘ of your nails is really very important. Find out what you need to pay particular attention to in order to understand if you have a disease.

The 5 diseases reported by nails

The shape, color and texture of the nail can provide valuable information on our general health and can help identify the presence of certain diseases early so that they can be treated before they get worse.

Here are the five pathologies that the extremities of the hands and feet can reveal to you:

If you notice that have turned yellow and become thick, it could be a fungal infection, also known as onychomycosis. Mycosis is caused by fungi that thrive in warm, humid environments, such as closed-toe shoes or public swimming pools. This condition can be quite annoying and requires targeted treatment to eradicate the infection. Consult your doctor or dermatologist to find the treatment that best suits your specific needs.Dull white nails can be a sign of calcium deficiency in the body. Calcium is essential for healthy bones and nails, so it may be time to increase your intake of calcium-rich foods such as milk, cheese, green leafy vegetables and fishAnd. Also, make sure you get adequate exposure to sunlight to encourage the vitamin D synthesiswhich helps in the proper absorption of calcium.If you notice horizontal streaks, it could be a sign of injury or illness. These horizontal lines, also called Beau’s linescan be caused by several factors. Physical trauma such as blows or nail injuries can cause these streaks. However, they can also be a sign of more serious diseases, such as liver disease, diabetes, kidney disease or malnutrition. If streaks persist or worsen, it’s wise to see a doctor for a thorough evaluation of your health.Another pathology that nails can reveal is the lack of essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamins and minerals. If they are brittle, fall apart easily, or are weak, it could be a sign of dietary deficiency. A balanced and nutrient-rich diet is essential for nail health. Make sure you consume enough protein, iron, zinc, vitamin C and E to keep them strong and healthy.If you notice that they have bluish tinges it could indicate blood circulation problems. This can be caused by a lack of oxygen and nutrients reaching the body’s extremities properly. Cyanosis, i.e. the bluish color, can be a sign of conditions such as heart failure, respiratory failure or hypotension. In such cases, it is advisable to consult a doctor for an accurate evaluation.