Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Dominates First Half of 2023 Game Sales in Japan

“Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” Dominates Sales in First Half of 2023 in Japan

The highly anticipated game, “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” has taken the gaming world by storm and emerged as the top-selling game in Japan in the first half of 2023. Not only has it achieved impressive sales figures, but it has also received rave reviews from both critics and gamers alike.

Since its release, “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” has been a hit in terms of sales and word-of-mouth. In the first six months of the year, a staggering 1.7 million sets were sold in Japan alone. This outstanding result puts it leagues ahead of the second best-selling game, “Pokémon: Vermilion/Purple,” which sold 719,000 sets, nearly 1 million sets less than “Legend of Zelda.”

Securing the third position on the list is “Kirby: Return to Neverland Deluxe Edition,” which sold 451,000 physical copies. This game has also gained significant popularity among gamers in Japan.

Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling games in Japan during the first half of 2023:

1. “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”

2. “Pokémon: Vermilion/Purple”

3. “Kirby: Return to Neverland – Deluxe Edition”

4. “Spratun 3”

5. “Final Fantasy 16”

6. “Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Edition”

7. “Nintendo Switch Sports”

8. “Fire Emblem Engage”

9. “Minecraft: Switch Edition”

10. “Hogwarts Legacy”

It is evident that popular titles from well-established franchises such as “Pokémon,” “Kirby,” and “Mario Kart” continue to dominate the gaming market. However, “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” has managed to break through and capture the hearts of gamers with its captivating storyline and immersive gameplay.

With the ongoing success of “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” fans can expect continued excitement and anticipation for future installments in the franchise. As for the gaming industry, this achievement demonstrates the enduring power and influence of iconic game series and the fervor they generate among players worldwide.

