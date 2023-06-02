Nintendo launches four new Joy-Con handles in pink and pink colors for Switch!

With the launch of more and more games, the popularity of Nintendo Switch has never declined. Not long ago, when the OLED version of the new host was officially launched, it attracted the attention of many fashionable girls. It has a pure white appearance and a better screen. The user experience has indeed caused a wave of enthusiasm again, and now the official announcement again that the Joy-Con game handle that can be purchased will launch four new colors!

This time Nintendo has designed new colors for the Joy-Con game handle dedicated to Switch, including the paired Pastel Purple left handle + Pastel Green right handle, and the combination of Pastel Pink left handle + Pastel Yellow right handle, fresh and pink The lake green, light purple, pink and light yellow tones of the TV really have a cool and soft atmosphere in summer, and are more suitable for matching with the previous white OLED host. As expected, the news aroused heated discussions.

These four Joy-Cons in new colors will be released in two combinations. They are still very cute with the dark gray bracelet, and are also very suitable for players with many shared users at home. They can be used to easily distinguish different users from playing together At present, Nintendo officially announced that these two sets of new Joy-Con handles will officially debut on Friday, June 30. Interested players, don’t forget to pay more attention to the official website news!

