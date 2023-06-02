Thousands in Cagliari against exercises and military bases – Sardinia

news-txt”>

A thousand people this afternoon between the Poetto and the seafront barracks in Cagliari to demonstrate against the exercises and military bases located in Sardinia. Not only that: the bathing establishments with the stars on the Centomila beach are also in the sights. Banners and slogans: the most recurring one is “A forassa Born from sa Sardinia”. And that is “Out of NATO from Sardinia”. The reference is to the three war simulations that have affected the island in recent weeks.

The demonstrators met at 4 pm in Marina Piccola while the Cagliari citizens took their first baths of the season on the beach. There are anti-militarist associations and movements. With them also independence acronyms. After a long series of interventions to reaffirm the anti-militarist positions, the procession moved along Viale Poetto passing in front of the Monfenera army barracks. The objective is Piazza San Bartolomeo, an area of ​​Cagliari with a high density of military garrisons.

It is the third major demonstration since Mare Aperto, Noble Jump, Joint Stars, the exercises that involved around ten thousand soldiers in Sardinia, began. In Decimomannu, on the occasion of one of the last protests, there had also been moments of tension with the use of tear gas and water cannons.

Instead, this afternoon’s protest was pacified. Imposing the deployment of the forces of order with police cell phones and agents in riot gear. Traffic inconvenience: the bathers who are returning from the beaches to Cagliari are blocked in Viale Poetto. Public transport is also blocked: many are walking to the stops in front of the old Amsicora stadium.