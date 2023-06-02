POLICE EVENTS « cde News

ALLEGED MURDERER FALLS 20 YEARS AFTER THE CRIME

CURUGUATY (Special Envoy) Alipio Ariel Meza Ortega (42) thought everyone had forgotten about the crime in which he was allegedly involved in Curuguaty, returned, and was arrested.

The man was arrested at night at 10 p.m. in the vicinity of Plaza 34 Curuguateños by personnel from the 5th police station.

Meza Ortega is syndicated with having killed Eustacio Páez, in front of the municipality of Curuguaty on the night of May 14,

The deceased was working as a security guard at the municipal premises at that time, when he was allegedly attacked by the detainee with the intention of assaulting him, a struggle ensued and with about three shots he killed the worker.

The arrest warrant was signed by the then judge Silvio Flores.

PARAGUAYAN ARRESTED BY THE DOF WITH A STOLEN CAR IN RIO DE JANEIRO

PUT ON BY. (Special Envoy) A 38-year-old Paraguayan man was detained by the DOF (Border Operations Department) with a stolen Renault/Duster car in Rio de Janeiro.

A 38-year-old man of Paraguayan nationality was detained by the DOF (Border Operations Department) with a stolen Renault/Duster in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

The intervention occurred on the International Line, between the cities of Aral Moreira and Coronel Sapucaia, on the night of last Wednesday.

The suspect was driving the vehicle on the highway on the border between Brazil and Paraguay.

Noticing the DOF blockage on the road, he made a sharp maneuver and returned to the track. After a few kilometers, the driver was caught up and tackled.

He stated that he had bought the vehicle at a garage in Paraguay for R$20,000.

During the control, the police noticed manipulation of the identification signs and, in an exhaustive search, found that the vehicle had been stolen in the city of Nova Iguaçu (RJ), in November last year.

The vehicle was sent to the headquarters of Defron (Specialized Delegation for the Suppression of Border Crimes) together with the author, who will be responsible for the Reception and Manipulation of the Identification Sign of the Vehicle.

The action involving DOF police officers took place within the framework of Operation Horus, an alliance between the Secretary of State for Justice and Public Security and the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

The DOF maintains a direct open channel with the citizen to clarify doubts, receive complaints and anonymous complaints, by telephone 0800 647-6300.

You do not need to identify yourself and the call will be kept completely secret. The service operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

WOMAN IS CHARGED FOR ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE



ASUNCIÓN (Special Envoy) Prosecutor Diana Laterza charged Melissa Alana Vera Santos with the punishable act of attempted homicide. The woman is accused of attacking another woman with a knife.

The incident occurred last Saturday, when the victim, along with three other people, was waiting for breakfast at municipal market No. 1 located in downtown Asunción. A group of four other people who were in the same place suddenly threw a salt shaker onto the table of the victim and her companions, which caused a fight between the two groups.

At one point, Melissa Vera took a kitchen knife that was on the table and attacked the victim, giving her several stab wounds, one on the left side of the chest at heart level, on the head on the right side, on the right thigh , in the groin and on the right shoulder. After committing the act, the defendant and her companions fled. The injured woman was taken to the Trauma Hospital where she is recovering.

The intervening fiscal agent requested the preventive detention of the accused, who hours after the fact was apprehended by police personnel.

YOUNG MAN WAS ALMOST KILLED FOR PASSIONAL ISSUES

PRESIDENT FRANCO (special envoy) A young woman reported to the National Police that she was kidnapped by a man and three women who had the intention of brutally murdering her, but who finally abandoned her after beating her to death. Among the aggressors, she recognized a woman with whom she had problems for passionate reasons a month ago. Now the Prosecutor’s Office is looking for the four people responsible for the fact. The curious event occurred on Wednesday afternoon between the María Auxiliadora and Alfredo Pla neighborhoods (Km 11 Monday).

The 6th Police Station received a complaint for attempted homicide that was filed by the victim Samira Araceli Fernández López (20), who accused a man carrying a firearm and three women, including what would be his rival Gricelda Violeta, as perpetrators. Garcia Melgarejo. The complainant recounted that she was going to the gym when, in the area of ​​the María Auxiliadora neighborhood, she was intercepted by a Toyota Premio car.

The armed man got out of the vehicle and threatened to shoot him if he did not get in. In doing so, she was tied hand and foot by the three women, who also began to punch her and pull her hair. Then she was taken to the Alfredo Pla neighborhood and made to get out of the vehicle. They immediately knocked her down on the ground and looked for some rock to beat her to death, but when they couldn’t find it, they beat her to death before abandoning her.

The complainant told the Police that she was helped by local residents. She mentioned that she recognized Gricelda García because a month ago she had problems with herself and with her partner “Felipe”. According to the victim, the man was looking for her and that made her rival jealous. Now the case will be investigated by prosecutor Emilce Ovelar.

comment

comment