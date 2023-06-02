Anaconda that survived machete attack was released in Meta – news

The National Land Agency (ANT) handed over the El Berlín property to representatives of the ETCR Mariana Páez, which was located in the municipality of Mesetas and who, from today, will continue with their productive projects in the municipality of Acacías, in the department of Goal.

The titling of the new property was a commitment of the Government of Change with the peace signatories located in the Territorial Space for Training and Reincorporation of Mesetas and, in less than 45 days, the National Land Agency achieved the acquisition and titling of 1,453 hectares of land, where they can have a safe space to build their homes and continue with their projects, especially livestock and dairy products.

“In record time we have complied with the acquisition and titling of the El Berlín property in Acacías, Meta, to guarantee the transfer of 140 reincorporated from the Farc and their families. Here they will have fertile land so that they can continue with their productive projects of livestock, cocoa, coffee, cane and others that will contribute to their economy and that of the municipality”, explained the General Director of the ANT, Gerardo Vega Medina.

The signatories highlight this new stage as an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to the Total Peace of the country and a possibility to strengthen their productive projects, since, after the signing of the Peace Accords, these will be developed on their own lands.

During the event, the National Land Agency will also deliver 14 property titles to peasants in the department of Meta, as part of the Rural Reform that is advancing in the country.

Source: National Land Agency

