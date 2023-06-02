Rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament for Manon Deketer

Deketer announced this Friday on Instagram that she was suffering from a “Total rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament”. “I will therefore have to undergo an operation soon which will take me away from the tatami for a whileshe explains. It’s going to be a very hard and long period for me but unfortunately it’s part of the sport. Life is like this, I’m going to treat myself properly to come back even stronger. I will come out grown, motivated and with a huge desire to come back among the best. »