Twitter, Di Maio’s “European” account reactivated. But it is a mystery about the block of hours of the profile for “violation of the rules”

Suspended, actually not. What happened in the last few hours to Luigi Di Maio’s brand new Twitter profile, in his new role as Special Representative in the EU for the Gulf, has the contours of yellow. Opened June 1, the account @EUSR_Gulf it was taken offline less than 24 hours later. «Account suspended», it reads, «for violation of Twitter rules». But why the social platform had closed the profile, in fact, was a mystery. Technical or political incident or problem quickly resolved, the fact is that in the late afternoon of June 2, Di Maio’s European profile returned to being regularly accessible. The Commission itself had admitted that it had no idea of ​​the reasons for the blocking by Twitter.

For the moment, also thanks to the technological short-circuit, Di Maio has had time to publish a single message on the new account, in three English, Arabic and Farsi versions: «First day in office as EU Special Representative for the Gulf. Ready and fully committed to engage with EU Member States and institutions and each of our partners in the region. There is so much at stake and so much to do, through genuine dialogue and mutual respect. For our common security and prosperity.” Now that the problem seems to have been resolved, the former M5S political leader, who left Italian politics and also the active use of social media after the hard defeat in the general elections of September 25, will be able to tweet again about his new international activities. Elon Musk and team permitting him.

