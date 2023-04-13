One year to create twelve innovative solutions for people living with multiple sclerosis, and another ten projects to support Data Managers and Research Nurses, indispensable figures in clinical trials. Projects and ideas that won the third edition of the two Roche tenders dedicated to these areas and that can now become reality. The awards ceremony took place yesterday, April 12, in Monza, and today the fourth edition of the two calls, which are giving away another 240,000 euros (in the multiple sclerosis area) and 300,000 euros (in the data manager/research nurses area). Applications can be sent until 15 September 2023.

The winners Data manager and Research nurses

The scholarship holders awarded by the “Roche for clinical research in support of data manager and research nurses” call come from Lombardy (Don Carlo Gnocchi Foundation, IRCCS Foundation National Cancer Institute and Italian Sarcoma Group ETS of Milan; IRCCS Fondazione Policlinico San Matteo di Pavia; ASST Spedali Civili of Brescia; European Biomedical Research Foundation of Bergamo), Piedmont (Hospital “SS. Antonio e Biagio e Cesare Arrigo” of Alessandria which was awarded the prize for two projects), Liguria (IRCCS San Martino Polyclinic of Genoa) and Umbria (Hospital of Perugia).





“Clinical research has undergone a profound and extraordinarily fast transformation in the last ten years,” he explains Celeste Cagnazzo, President of the Italian Data Manager Group (GIDM): “More stringent times, greater and specific skills, legal quibbles, management of digital processes. This has required enormously increasing the skills and competitiveness of the Italian research system and, at the same time, radically modify the activities of professionals working in the field of experimentation. We are far from the study coordinators/data managers who only dealt with transferring data from the medical records to the study databases, as well as from research nurses dedicated exclusively to the care pathway of patients included in trials. Today we need highly trained professionals in methodology, legislation and data privacy. Professionals of whom we ask a lot, but to whom we also owe the creation of suitable career paths”.

The winners of the projects in multiple sclerosis

The 12 winners of the “Roche tender for services supporting innovative solutions for multiple sclerosis” come from: Lombardy (IRCCS Foundation Istituto Neurologico Carlo Besta and IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan; ASST Spedali Civili di Brescia), Liguria (University of Studies of Genoa), Lazio (PTV Foundation-Policlinico Tor Vergata, Rome), Veneto (Integrated University Company of Verona), Sicily (Provincial Health Company of Ragusa), Emilia-Romagna (Hospital-University Company of Ferrara- Arcispedale S. Anna) , Piedmont (San Luigi Gonzaga University Hospital of Orbassano in Turin), Campania (University of Naples Federico II), Calabria (University Hospital “Mater Domini” Catanzaro) and Puglia (University Hospital of Foggia). The objective of the projects is to meet the needs of the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Centers by making improvements, in terms of structures, means and resources of the patients’ diagnostic-therapeutic path. Four areas touched: organization, use of technology, psychological support and information/awareness.





To name a few, they range from tele-rehabilitation to remote monitoring of the evolution of the disease using hi-tech orthotics; from a mindfulness app to support before, during and after pregnancy; from an approach made specifically for adolescents to a project to bring information about the disease into schools. The tender is sponsored by AISM – the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association“: “Every year there are about 3,600 new cases of multiple sclerosis in Italy, which are added to those already diagnosed – he recalls Mario Alberto BattagliaAISM General Manager and FISM President – ​​The Multiple Sclerosis and Related Pathologies Agenda 2025, which AISM defined together with all the stakeholders, highlights the need for a single ecosystem between research and treatment, between research and health”.

The new tenders: the advice of external evaluators

As for the previous editions, this time too the selection will be entrusted to two external bodies, to ensure transparency and impartiality: the GIMBE Foundation for the clinical research call and the Sodalitas Foundation for the MS call. “The projects of the third edition – explained the president of Gimbe Nino Cartabellotta – were evaluated taking into consideration two parameters. The first (90% of the score) is the quality of the project, defined by the relevance of the research question, the methodological rigor and the potential impact on the health and sustainability of the National Health Service. The second (10% of the score) is the institution’s scientific activity based on the impact of the scientific publications produced by its researchers”. The advice for those who will participate in the fourth are these: read the announcement carefully and provide all the administrative documentation required (half of the projects are excluded due to administrative deficiencies), and anonymize those who will participate, otherwise the “blind” selection cannot be guaranteed .

Again, especially with regard to multiple sclerosis: clarity, structured description, effectiveness of the project (ie ability to respond to needs and improve the current standard), measurability of results and replicability. “The most effective projects in improving the conditions in which patients access the diagnostic-therapeutic path will be selected – he concludes Massimo Ceriotti, Association development manager of the Sodalitas Foundation – Supporting healthcare institutions in this commitment to the benefit of patients is essential: companies that, like Roche, have been doing this for some time and continuously achieve an important objective of social sustainability, and contribute in a recognizable to strengthen those public-private partnerships that are fundamental for the country’s welfare system”. Up to now, 1.3 million euros have been allocated for the clinical research call, and 1.13 million euros for the MS call.