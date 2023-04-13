Home Entertainment Cannes Film Festival: three Italian films in competition
Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival: three Italian films in competition

by admin
Cannes Film Festival: three Italian films in competition

The official program of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 has been unveiled: the billboard of the 76th edition of the famous French event which will take place from 16 to 27 May is truly very rich.

Three Italian titles that will compete for the Golden Palm: there will be Nanni Moretti with “Il sol dell’avvenire”, which will be released in Italian theaters next week, “La chimera” by Alice Rohrwacher and “Kidnapped” by Marco Bellocchio .

The jury, headed by two-time Palme d’Or director Ruben Östlund, will also have to evaluate, among others, the new feature films by Wes Anderson (“Asteroid City”), Nuri Bilge Ceylan (“About Dry Grasses”), Jessica Hausner ( “Club Zero”), Wang Bing (“Jeunesse”), Hirokazu Kore-Eda (“Monster”), Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”), Wim Wenders (“Perfect Days”) and Ken Loach (“The Old Oak”).

“Asteroid City” di Wes Anderson

Special mention for Aki Kaurismaki who, with his new work “Fallen Leaves”, returns behind the camera six years after “The Other Side of Hope”, a film capable of entertaining and making us think at the same time.

Find out more
Find out more

“Jeanne du Barry”, film by the French director Maïwenn

The opening film and titles already announced

It should be remembered that the event will be inaugurated by “Jeanne du Barry”, a film by French director Maïwenn who will also play the protagonist: alongside her will be Johnny Depp, who returns to the big screen after the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

You may also like

Yinyuetai Affiliated Company Involved in Multiple Litigation Disputes...

Mary Quant, the inventor of the miniskirt, dies

for Arabela Carreras, dialogue is prioritized over charges

The euro consolidates above the dollar

Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and...

Zhong Zixin 2023 autumn and winter series “Woman...

Four polling places changed for Sunday’s elections in...

Essentials: norbit by Hiroshi Nozawa

Anses payment schedule for Thursday, April 13: who...

DIESEL x Durex 2023 Autumn/Winter Joint Capsule Collection...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy