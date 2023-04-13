Listen to the audio version of the article

The official program of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 has been unveiled: the billboard of the 76th edition of the famous French event which will take place from 16 to 27 May is truly very rich.

Three Italian titles that will compete for the Golden Palm: there will be Nanni Moretti with “Il sol dell’avvenire”, which will be released in Italian theaters next week, “La chimera” by Alice Rohrwacher and “Kidnapped” by Marco Bellocchio .

The jury, headed by two-time Palme d’Or director Ruben Östlund, will also have to evaluate, among others, the new feature films by Wes Anderson (“Asteroid City”), Nuri Bilge Ceylan (“About Dry Grasses”), Jessica Hausner ( “Club Zero”), Wang Bing (“Jeunesse”), Hirokazu Kore-Eda (“Monster”), Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”), Wim Wenders (“Perfect Days”) and Ken Loach (“The Old Oak”).

“Asteroid City” di Wes Anderson

Special mention for Aki Kaurismaki who, with his new work “Fallen Leaves”, returns behind the camera six years after “The Other Side of Hope”, a film capable of entertaining and making us think at the same time.

“Jeanne du Barry”, film by the French director Maïwenn

The opening film and titles already announced

It should be remembered that the event will be inaugurated by “Jeanne du Barry”, a film by French director Maïwenn who will also play the protagonist: alongside her will be Johnny Depp, who returns to the big screen after the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.