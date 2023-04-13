Provincial Drug Administration deploys 2023 province-wide administrative licensing of drugs, medical devices and cosmetics

On April 12, 2023, the Provincial Drug Administration held a provincial symposium on the administrative licensing of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and cosmetics in Zhuhai. The meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee, and the spirit of the Provincial High-quality Development Conference. Focusing on the relevant requirements of the national and provincial drug supervision work conferences, it carefully summarized the 2022 The province’s administrative licensing work situation in 2023, research and deployment of key tasks in 2023. Su Shengfeng, the first-level inspector of the Provincial Drug Administration, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting summarized the administrative licensing of drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics in the province in 2022, from the perspective of continuing to do a good job in the examination and approval services of new crown prevention and control medicines and equipment under the new situation, continuing to deepen the reform of the review and approval system, implementing the reform requirements of “decentralization, management and service”, and further promoting The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area puts forward specific requirements for the focus of work in 2023 in five aspects, including innovative development of drug and device supervision, strengthening of the traditional Chinese medicine standard system and registration service capacity building. During the period, five market supervision bureaus in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Shaoguan, and Yunfu conducted work experience exchanges.

Comrade Su Shengfeng fully affirmed the province’s administrative licensing work for drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics in the past year, especially in serving the overall situation of epidemic prevention and control, the innovation and development of drug and device supervision in the Greater Bay Area, the reform of the review and approval system, and serving the province’s high-level pharmaceutical and chemical industries. Remarkable achievements have been made in quality development and other work. At the same time, three work requirements were put forward for the administrative licensing work of pharmaceutical mechanization in the province in 2023: one is to work hard on innovation in the Bay Area to better meet the needs of the masses for medical equipment; the other is to work hard on comprehensive reforms to help Guangdong drug supervision The ability is at the forefront; the third is to work hard on scientific supervision to comprehensively promote the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry.

Relevant departments of the Provincial Drug Administration, drug inspection offices, all directly affiliated institutions, market supervision and administration bureaus above the local level, Nansha District Market Supervision Administration of Guangzhou City, Nanshan Bureau of the Shenzhen Municipal Market Supervision Administration, Hengqin Guangdong and Macao Depth More than 100 people from the Cooperation Zone Commercial Service Bureau and other units participated in this symposium. (Contributed by the Administrative Licensing Office of the Provincial Bureau)