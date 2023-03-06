March 06, 202316:39

Yes video Deaths from cancer in Europa e United Kingdom they are in decline. Between 2018 and 2023, mortality rates fell by 6.5% among men and 3.7% among women, with 5.9 million deaths avoided in the European Union since 1989 and 1.24 million in the United Kingdom. In contrast, however, are the data relating to women for the lung and pancreatic cancer: especially over 65 years of age, the female mortality in the EU it is expected to grow by 1% and 3.4% respectively. This is what emerges from the Italian study, coordinated by the Universities of Milan and Bologna, published in the journal “Annals of Oncology”.

Lung cancer The increase for lung cancer is the most marked in Italy, with a growth of 5.6% among women. Similar percentages are found in Spain (5%), while France surpasses the other countries with a mortality increase of as much as 14%.

Mortality estimates The researchers coordinated by Carlo La Vecchia of the University of Milan and by Eva Negri of the University of Bologna, based on data from the World Health Organization, have estimated that in 2023 one million 262 thousand people will die from cancer in Europe and over 172 thousand in the United Kingdom. Favorable trends are expected for mortality rates in the ten most common cancer sites in most European countries, although the absolute number of deaths will increase due to population ageing.

La Vecchia: “Possible further reduction of 35% by 2035” “If the current favorable trend in cancer mortality rates were to continue, a further 35% reduction by 2035 would be possible – comments La Vecchia -. Controlling tobacco consumption has contributed to these trends. To maintain them over time Further efforts are needed to control the epidemic of overweight, obesity and diabetes, limit alcohol consumption, improve early diagnosis and therapies, and control viral infections for which vaccines and therapies exist.”

Smoking among the causes “There is still ample room for improvement, particularly among women,” continues Negri. “Another neoplasm that does not show improvements among men and increases in women is pancreatic cancer. Between a quarter and a third of these deaths can be attributed to smoking – explains the researcher – and women, especially in the age groups more advanced, have not given up smoking”. She also causes concern about colorectal cancer among young women in the United Kingdom: “This data can be partly explained by the prevalence of overweight and obesity – comments Negroes – and by the consumption of alcohol and tobacco”.

Overweight and obesity The authors of the study highlight the role of overweight and obesity as a risk factor for breast cancer during menopause and for uterine, stomach and colorectal cancers. The results, however, are based on data that do not take into account the Covid-19 pandemic. “The pandemic may have affected mortality due to slowdowns in public health services,” the researchers point out.

