A maximum check from 500 euro for families characterized by the absence of “employable”; if the latter exist, bonus from 375 euro. Duration of the support cut, with a decreasing mechanism, as well as the income ceilings to access. Involvement of private employment agencies, checks to avoid cheaters and reconciliation with employment income to avoid the temptation of disengagement.

Here are the cornerstones of new Citizenship Income, being worked on between the Ministry of Labor and the Treasury where the figures are still being refined in consideration of the available resources: the budget law has already cut spending by 1 billion, the goal is to save 2-3 when fully operational. The name will also change, it will become Mia which stands for Active inclusion measurement.

The criticisms of the unions

The draft reform, in 12 articles, provides that the “old” Rdc can be requested until August 31st and in any case disbursed until the end of the year. Then the new Mia. If the Mef lets it be known that it has not yet received it in progress, let alone a technical report, the Ministry of Labor intervenes in the afternoon to stop the rumors and say that it is a “first draft” which cannot be taken as a reference for the comprehensive reform. From the CGILhowever, the confederal secretary Daniela Barbaresi he attacks on “method and merit” denouncing: “We weren’t called to an important match that would require an in-depth discussion. As for the merits – he continues – poverty is a complex phenomenon, taking charge from an economic point of view is not enough”. In summary, “from the first reading the judgment is not positive”. He also criticizes the Uil for which Mia does not “meet the need to fight poverty”, says the confederal secretary Dominic Proietti.

More limits for “employable” families

The Budget Law had given seven months to the Citizenship Income, then the trap is triggered. In the crosshairs are above all the 440,000 beneficiaries who are considered “employable” or have no minor children, are not disabled or elderly. For them, in the manoeuvre, the executive had included six months of compulsory training, a single job offer to be accepted and the obligation to finish compulsory schooling in order not to lose the subsidy. Now a path of support is foreseen also for them, as well as for those who are not considered employable, but with severe limitations.

The two audiences of Mia

Minister Calderone’s goal is to bring the reform to the CDM and to the union table. Mine should then start after the summer.

The basic division will be between employable and non-employable poor households: the latter have at least one minor, an over 60 or a disabled person. On the other hand, nuclei without these types of subjects and with at least one person between 18 and 60 years of age can be employed.

The income requirement to enter the supporti.e. ISEE, should be cut by more than 2,000 euros to reach 7,200 euros, with a more generous equivalence scale to better help the families of several members.

Among the families of employable and will not change the timing of the support and the value of the allowance. For the occupiable – who have currently only insured the DRC for seven months of 2023 – the basic allowance (for a single) goes towards a reduction to 375 euros (although, as mentioned, there is not yet the final drop point on the figures ) and the maximum duration around 12 months.

For other families, that without the employablesthe basic amount should remain 500 euros with a confirmed duration of 18 months.

The doubt of the decalage

The idea of ​​a decalage of the benefit was also put on the table, i.e. cutting the horizons of renewals, which however would not be included in the reform plan of the Ministry of Labour. One option that the League supports is to cut, for the unemployable, Mia from the second application from 18 to 12 months, with at least a month’s gap between one cycle of benefits and another (already scheduled today). Even more aggressive would be the revision of the second tranche for employable people, with a duration halved to six months and the expectation of 18 months of waiting before presenting the third application.

There should be a instead contribution relief 100% (up to 8 thousand euros) for those who hire the recipients with a permanent employment contract, for 24 months. For fixed-term or seasonal contracts, the relief drops to 50% or 4 thousand euros.

On this front, the reform provides for the involvement of the employment agencies alongside the PES: together they will work on employable people, with an online platform dedicated to matching supply and demand. Registration will be mandatory and the beneficiaries of the Mia – once all the necessary checks have been made to avoid irregularities – will lose the check even in the presence of only one refusal of a suitable job offer (it will be such if coming from one’s own province or from neighboring ones). For the non-employable, on the other hand, the path of social inclusion of the services of your Municipality.

Mine – which provides for a strengthening of controls – will in a certain sense be combined with an income: in fact, the shirts of the rule will widen which already today allows Rdc recipients to receive up to 3 thousand euros as seasonal or intermittent. In fact, all types of dependent work will be included among those permitted even in the presence of Mia and in the case of higher incomes, a freezing of the Mia allowance will be envisaged for the duration of the contract, but then the benefit will restart.

From the draft it also emerges that even minors with at least 16 years of age will be required toobligation to participate actively, train and work in the new subsidy against poverty if not engaged in a course of study. In Mia, in fact, “all members of the family unit who are adults or minors who have fulfilled their school obligations” are required to fulfill this obligation. The beneficiaries of Mia over 60 are excluded from the obligation, as well as members with disabilities. Components with care responsibilities (children under three years of age or seriously disabled people) can be exempted from the obligation.