Ukrainian tanks and crawlers hide in the countryside and bushes of Chasiv Yar. Upon encountering the infantry unit going to the sulla for the first time linea del fronte a Bakhmutwith old Soviet infantry vehicles. They wait for orders, they are untrained: I’ve been in the Army for a little over two months. Bakhmut is currently the difficult line, the heart of the battle for Donbass.

“This is the toughest battle. Here the militiamen of the Wagner are boththey fight under the influence of drugs, they are drunk. When we shoot they don’t defend themselves, they advance as if they were in trance» tell the soldiers.

And the soldiers still tell: «Wagner takes no prisoners. They have orders to kill.” And they continue that – their impression – is that we are going towards Bakhmut to hold the lines, not to retreat.

