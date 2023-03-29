The idea is to keep the more rowdy tourists away from sex and drugs

Amsterdam warns “rowdy” British tourists to stay away from sex and drugs. And to do so, he invented a “digital campaign” of discouragement aimed at UK men aged between 18 and 35, which however was rejected by the Dutch city council.

The idea is part of efforts to clean up Amsterdam’s reputation as the capital of Europe’s most liberal parties. The campaign is titled ‘Stay away’ and the videos show young people staggering down the street, handcuffed by the police and being fingerprinted and given mug shots. Online ads will be triggered online when people in Britain type in words like ‘stag do’, ‘cheap hotel’ or ‘pub crawl Amsterdam’.