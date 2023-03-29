Home World the campaign aimed at British men aged between 18 and 35 – Corriere TV
World

the campaign aimed at British men aged between 18 and 35 – Corriere TV

by admin
the campaign aimed at British men aged between 18 and 35 – Corriere TV

The idea is to keep the more rowdy tourists away from sex and drugs

Amsterdam warns “rowdy” British tourists to stay away from sex and drugs. And to do so, he invented a “digital campaign” of discouragement aimed at UK men aged between 18 and 35, which however was rejected by the Dutch city council.

The idea is part of efforts to clean up Amsterdam’s reputation as the capital of Europe’s most liberal parties. The campaign is titled ‘Stay away’ and the videos show young people staggering down the street, handcuffed by the police and being fingerprinted and given mug shots. Online ads will be triggered online when people in Britain type in words like ‘stag do’, ‘cheap hotel’ or ‘pub crawl Amsterdam’.

March 29, 2023 – Updated March 29, 2023, 7:10 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  South Korea's Presidential Office will move out of the new location of the Blue House announced - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Udinese – Tudor: “From sixth place down, Ligue...

Žalgiris defeated Monaco and defeated Partizan and Crvena...

Interview Vuk Drašković show Personal | Info

Tennessee’s gun control gap widens among U.S. states...

King Charles III and Camilla at the Brandenburg...

Agreement between India and Russia for a “significant...

Taiwan, President Tsai visits the US. Beijing promises...

Ukraine, Kiev announces spring counter-offensive: ‘We will use...

Pope Francis hospitalized in Gemelli hospital: “Heart problems”...

Atlas Fallen slides in August

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy