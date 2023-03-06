© Reuters. Requests over 2.6 billion for the Btp Italia



On the first day of placement of the BTP Italia, a government bond linked to inflation trends, requests exceeded 2.6 billion euros just a few hours before closing

The first day of placement of the BTP Italia, the government bond indexed to inflation, started with requests for over 2.6 billion euros. A figure that will certainly be retouched, given that i 2.6 billion euros they were reached when there were about 3 hours left to close. The Germans are down 176 basis points compared to yesterday.

GUARANTEED 2% RETURN PLUS INFLATION

In the eighteenth edition, therefore the one preceding the one currently being placed, at the end of the first day the requests amounted to 3.18 billion euros. The bond expires on 14/3/2028, therefore it has a duration of 5 years. There nineteenth edition of the Btp Italia guarantees a fixed coupon of 2% plus the yield linked to Italian inflation…

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge