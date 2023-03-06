News on March 6,The mid-term facelift Xpeng P7 (named P7i) officially debuted in ChinaCompared with the current model, the appearance of the car has not changed much, but the interior and configuration have been upgraded. As the hero who once saved Xiaopeng, P7i is undoubtedly placed high hopes again, so can it become “the last hope of the whole village” and save the building again?

Let’s take a closer look at the new car. Its exterior design has not undergone major changes, and it is still a coupe.The headlight group is integrated with the laser radar, and the overall appearance will be fullerthe original high and low beams have also changed from the original left and right placement to a more compact top and bottom placement, and the high beam irradiation range has increased by 20%.

In addition, the rear row of P7i is equipped with privacy glass and electric suction doors as standard. The position of the side camera has been changed from the original pure black design to a silver and black color contrast design, and an external switch for the trunk has been added.

Significant changes have been made to the interior.The steering wheel is the same as the G9At the same time, the chrome-plated strip running through the front center console has also changed from the old model. The armrest box has been upgraded to be reversible on the left and right, a new car fragrance system, a liftable cup holder, a vertical wireless charging stand, and interactive buttons And storage space, the charging interface in the central area has been upgraded from the original low-power Type A interface to a Type C interface with a maximum of 60W, and the maximum power of the 12V fast charging interface is still 180W.

The new car uses the same Xsmart OS 4.0 system as the Xpeng G9, coupled with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, the fluency is significantly improved compared to the old model, and it is also equipped with the same four-tone voice of the G9, with accurate voice recognition and command execution speed Fast, and supports sequential execution of multiple instructions at multiple locations.

Seats have also been upgraded.Including the optimization of the height of the shoulders of the front seats, the lengthening of the rear seat cushions, and the optimization of the rear inclination angle to 28°, and the use of multi-layer composite slow-rebound sponge inside the seat cushions improves the sense of support and wrappingAt the same time, it is equipped with steering wheel heating, a new hidden exclusive speaker for the main driver, ventilation for the main and co-pilot seats, comfortable headrest/neck pillow, rear seat heating, etc.

The assisted driving ability has been significantly improved, which is also Xiaopeng’s forte. The forward-sensing camera has changed from the original trinocular camera solution to the binocular camera solution of wide-angle + telephoto camera. These two cameras have been upgraded to 8 million pixels, equipped with XPILOT The 4.0 assisted driving hardware is exactly the same as the G9 Max version.

Dual lidar, the second-generation intelligent driving assistance system XNGP, the second-generation visual perception architecture, XNet deep visual neural network, and a full-stack self-developed system are used. The MAX version is also equipped with dual Orin-X chips, and Equipped with 31 sensing elements,The computing power level can reach 508 TOPS, which is significantly improved compared with the 30 TOPS computing power of the old model.

In addition, the SR instrument environment simulation display system has also been upgraded. The new instrument environment simulation display is based on the pure visual perception ability of XNet, and the real world is three-dimensionally projected into the car screen, presenting the driving perception information during human driving and car driving in real time. Improve the overall sense, immersion and driving safety of cockpit interaction.

In terms of power, the new car still provides two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive models to choose from, and has been optimized for the software system.

inThe two-wheel drive model has a maximum power of 203kW, a peak torque of 440Nm, an acceleration time of 6.4 seconds from 0-100km/h, and a cruising range of 670km and 702km under CLTC conditions.; The dual-motor four-wheel drive model has a maximum power of 348kW, a maximum torque of 757Nm, an acceleration time of 0-100km/h of 3.9 seconds, and a cruising range of 610km under CLTC conditions.

Unfortunately, P7i is not equipped with 800V UHV charging system, it is still 400V, but the charging speed is quite efficient,The two-wheel drive model can charge 240km in 10 minutes, and the four-wheel drive model can charge 210km in 10 minutes.Both models can be charged from 10% to 80% within 30 minutes.