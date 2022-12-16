Home Business Speed ​​up!Details of the world’s first 232-layer flash SSD announced: TLC particles, rejection of PCIe 5.0
Now Micron has released more information on the 2550 NVMe SSD for mainstream laptops and desktops, which uses TLC particles (PCIe 4.0 protocol).

In terms of performance, compared with the 176-layer flash memory of the previous generation 2450 series, the performance of the 232-layer flash memory can be said to be comprehensively improved, and the read and write speeds have been increased from 3600 and 3000MB/s to 5000MB/s (1TB version) of the 2550 series SSD. , the write speed can reach 4000MB/s.

In addition, it has a random read speed of 550K IOPS, an all-time write speed of 600K IOPS, and an endurance of 600TBW.

The world's first 232-layer flash memory continues to ignore PCIe 5.0: Dragon Slaying is temporarily useless

Compared with competing products, the 2550 SSD file transfer speed is 112% faster, office applications run 67% faster, mainstream games load 57% faster, and content creation applications run 78% faster. This product also has an extremely fast sequential read performance of up to 5GB per second and a sequential write performance of 4GB per second, which are respectively 43% and 33% higher than the previous generation SSD.

Random reading and writing can reach 550K and 600K IOPS respectively, active power consumption is 5500mW, standby power consumption is 150mW, and sleep power consumption can be as low as 2.5mW.

