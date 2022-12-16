original title:CBA comprehensive news: Zhejiang Hao won 13 consecutive victories, Tianjin suffered an eight-game losing streak

On the 15th, the Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) ended the competition for the last two games of the 13th round of the regular season. Zhejiang Chouzhou continued to remain unbeaten after defeating Beijing Shougang 101:94, while Tianjin suffered an eight-game losing streak after losing to Tongxi 103:111.

Zhejiang Chouzhou has remained unbeaten since the start of the game, leading the standings with the first 12 consecutive victories in this round. Against the Beijing team that day, the Zhejiang team quickly entered the state after the opening and quickly achieved a double-digit lead. The Beijing team then played a wave of offensive spurts to narrow the point difference, but the Zhejiang team still led 47:44 at the end of the half. In the third quarter, the Zhejiang team continued to consolidate its lead. Although the Beijing team Raymond hit a super long three-pointer at the buzzer, the Zhejiang team still entered the final quarter with a 77:69 lead. The lagging Beijing team tried many times to close the score in the fourth quarter, but the Zhejiang team always controlled the situation on the court and kept the lead until the end.

In this game, Zhejiang team’s foreign aid Gary scored a game-high 33 points, and Wu Qian scored 11 points and 10 assists. For the Beijing team, Fan Ziming scored a team-high 21 points.

In the match between the Tianjin team and the Tongxi team, Tongxi’s foreign aid Peterson played bravely, scoring 35 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists in the game, helping Tongxi win. (Reporter Xia Liang)