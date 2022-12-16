Fixed the TB outbreak discovered at Duke of the Abruzzi. In recent days, 127 pupils and 29 teachers – 156 in total – of the Treviso high school had been subjected by Ulss 2 operators to the Mantoux test due to the tuberculosis that had struck a teacher of the institute.

All negative resultsarrived on Thursday, just as the tests carried out in the previous days on other close contacts were negative.

The dg Francesco Benazzi also took stock of Covid and flu. As of December 14, there are 111 hospitalizations for Covid in Treviso hospitals, of which 6 in intensive care (4 at Ca’ Foncello in Treviso and two in Conegliano). The figure has been growing in recent weeks (they were 87 on November 14th, 86 on October 17th), but the impression is that the peak is very close and that departments too will soon begin to empty.

There are also i “Covid by chance”, i.e. people currently hospitalized as positive for the coronavirus, but entered the hospital for other reasons and not for the symptoms of Covid: there are currently 70 in the hospitals of Ulss 2. The Rt index stands at 1.08, down, with 423 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants. The number of swabs carried out is also steadily decreasing, even if this figure is influenced by the new and less stringent regulations on the matter.

With regard to the fluinstead, the peak in hospitalizations may already have been reached. As of December 14, 35 people were hospitalized for the flu in the hospitals of Ulss 2, they were 53 on December 12, 49 on December 7, 66 on December 5 last year.

“In December we should have a drop in both epidemics, however it remains essential that people get vaccinated to avoid the most serious cases” comments DG Benazzi, “the vaccination campaign (in the photo, the vaccination center at the former Maber) is going good for the flu, while it has lower values ​​for the fourth dose of Covid. At the moment we have 12 doctors and 92 other workers among the personnel in the sector who are ill from Covid, while 2 doctors and 131 other workers are at home due to the flu. The impression is that this year even the symptoms of the flu are more aggressive than those of Covid”.