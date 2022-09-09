Referees are a basic component of football, but unfortunately we have reached a crossroads: we must necessarily start educating the fans but also the players not to insult the referees, otherwise we will be without them ».

It is a real appeal that launched by the regional president of the FIGC-Lega Nazionale Dilettanti Ermes Canciani which tells the state of health of the most practiced sport in Friuli Venezia Giulia between present and future projects.

Canciani, the absence of line assistants in the Italian Promotion Cup matches played in these days was substantially sensational. How did this come about?

«In recent times, perhaps also due to the climate created by the pandemic, we have had more and more episodes of intolerance towards referees, who, however, especially at the youth level, are mostly very young boys. At some point people get tired of being badly addressed by the stands and beyond. So I do not hide the fact that at the beginning of the season we are finding ourselves in a bit of difficulty ».

Is there therefore a connection with the decision to obligatorily make numerous advances on Saturday?

“Yup. If the matches were all held on Sunday we would be in crisis. Also for this reason, a few days ago, I asked the clubs to find a collaboration in order to be able to anticipate the greatest number of races ».

In addition to the referees issue, in the last season there are also many different episodes of racism against players and fans.

«Unfortunately I confirm. To cope with this overall unpleasant situation from this year Friuli Venezia Giulia will adopt an experimental project, which last year in Sardinia gave good results, to monitor the so-called “risk” or cartel games ».

How will “at risk” games be monitored?

«A commissioner will be sent from the League to monitor the“ environmental situation ”. Every weekend we should have four, one for each province. So four fields per week will be checked. But the goal is to try to broaden the focus on more pitches every weekend ».

Let’s talk about played football. At what point is the reform of the leagues?

“We want to address this issue broadly and clearly. We are talking about a project that will have to be concretely managed in the next three to four years and which will be faced with a series of meetings at inter-territorial level ».

Is it true that the Promotion Championship will have a single group like Excellence?

“Yes, it’s true. First of all, as already mentioned, we want to bring Excellence from 20 to 16 teams in two years. Then the Promotion will have a single group of 16 teams as well. But not only. Also in the First Category a grouping will be reduced: from three it will pass to two groups, always from 16 teams each ».

Will the Third Category also return?

“The championship reform project foresees the return of the Third Category and at the same time the creation of only three groups of the Second Category”.

Is there any news in sight for the issue of overpriced young players?

«This year a minimum of 6 overcharges are required per squad, but there aren’t any: valid players from the years 2004 and 2003 are a rare commodity. Next year, therefore, we will ask for the obligation of a single over-quota as already happens in Veneto, Trentino and Alto Adige. We understand that this will clash with the youth enhancement prize established at national level which guarantees 72 thousand euros to Friuli Venezia Giulia. The goal is to halve the enhancement premium by 50%. We will soon forward a formal request to Rome ».

Dear bills. What is the barometer of the situation among the regional clubs?

“Thanks to the Fvg Region, through the intervention of the Coni, the amount has been reduced until 2024. It is certain that the situation is worrying because we know that expenses have increased on several fronts. In this regard, I cannot fail to mention the social value of football which remains, let us remember, by far the sport with the most members in Fvg ».