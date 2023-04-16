Fire in the USA, shooting in Alabama during a party: dead and wounded

Shooting in Alabama during a birthday party: dead and injured

Still fire in the United States. A shooting occurred at a 16-year-old's birthday party in Alabama Dadeville. The local police reported in a statement confirming that more than 20 people were injured. Two students were injured in a shooting at the Lincoln University campus in Pennsylvania. And there was a shooting in the night a Louisville, the Kentucky city where five people were killed and eight others injured a week ago at a bank. This is reported by Fox news. In this case the budget could have been even more serious because the killer opened fire in a park, Chickasaw Park, where hundreds of people were gathered. Two dead and four injured, while police are still chasing the person who opened fire.


