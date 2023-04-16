Influenza: Can Keeping An Onion In Your Stockings Help You Fight It?

A change of season can lead to a flu season. If you experience fever, chills, cough, runny nose, or body aches, you may have gotten the flu. While some people turn to over-the-counter medications for quick relief, many prefer home remedies. Recently, I came across this unique remedy of using slices of raw red onions, putting them in socks and wearing them to fight fever and flu. But I wondered if onion in socks really helps fight the flu? Read on to find out what an expert has to say about this home remedy.

Health Shots connected with Kiran Dalal, Chief Dietitian, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, to find out if onion in socks really helps fight the flu.

Onion in socks for flu

Not too long ago, onion water was trending as it supposedly helped treat coughs and coughs cold. With the flu season, people are once again looking to the onion and its health benefits. The thought of putting raw onions in your socks and sleeping at night while wearing them may be daunting for some of you. Dalal says the sulfur compound in onions is supposed to enter the body and kill bacteria and viruses. In this way they purify the blood and thus help control i symptoms of the flu. However, he noted that there is no scientific evidence to support this claim.

Health benefits of onion

Onions are often used in salads or in cooking to flavor dishes. But onions also have potential health benefits. According to the National Library Of Medicine, eating raw red onion appears to help lower cholesterol in women who have polycystic ovary syndrome.

Onions, which are high in folic acid, manganese, vitamin B6, vitamin C, biotin and copper, are full of essential nutrients that help the body create new healthy cells, says Dalal. Let us discuss some other health benefits of onions.

1. Onions and cancer

Onions have the ability to inhibit the activity of carcinogenic elements. Quercetin is a powerful antioxidant found in onions and has been associated with a lower risk of developing the lung cancer.

2. Onion for diabetes

The sulfur compounds in onions can help promote the production of insulin and can reduce high blood sugar, making them a valuable addition to a diabetes management plan, says the expert.

3. Onion for heart health

Sulfur acts as a natural blood thinner and helps prevent blood platelets from clumping together and reduce the risk of heart attack and strokes, says Dalal.

4. Onion has anti-inflammatory properties

The sulfur in onion may have anti-inflammatory properties, making them a potentially effective agent for reducinginflammation in the body.

5. Onion for a healthy immune system

Onion is a great source of polyphenols. They act as antioxidants that protect the body from free radicals, which are unstable molecules and can interfere with and damage the cell structure of our body. The antioxidants in onion can neutralize these free radicals, keeping them in check and helping to support a healthy immune system.

6. Onion for good digestion

Onion is high in fiber, which promotes good digestion, says Dalal. Fructo-oligosaccharides found in onions act as prebiotics. They feed the healthy bacteria in the large intestine and also reduce the cancer risk to the colon as well as aiding digestion.

When it comes to home remedies, they are hardly backed by science. You can always try them, but just in case of illness serious it is always good to go to the hospital and get advice from the doctors.