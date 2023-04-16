Home » Eggs in the wet wave | Magazine
If you plan to heat up an Easter egg, don’t do it by accident!

Izvor: tiktok/Galagaj

Today we eat more eggs than usual, and it is no secret that there are those who prefer them while they are warm. If you plan to peel and reheat them, don’t accidentally do it in the microwave! When you watch the footage, you’ll see the chaos that ensues – it can “explode” in the device itself or at the first touch!

When this clip appeared on TikTok, many did not believe it was true. They were convinced that it was a matter of assembly, and that it was impossible for the egg to lay just by touching it it literally bursts, as pieces fly into the air. That’s why the trend began to spread massively, so that people would be convinced that this was really happening.

So one girl showed in the video how she puts a boiled egg in the microwave, sets it to heat for just one minute, but didn’t even wait to take it out. The egg “exploded” while heating, and this process left only a mess to clean up.

Izvor: @galagajic/tiktok

Another girl decided to do the same. She took the egg out of the microwave and tried to cut it with a knife. In the video, you can see how timidly she wants to do it, and when she pressed a little harder, pieces of egg flew in all directions. See what it looked like:

Izvor: @mira123dah/tiktok

So, don’t accidentally reheat boiled eggs in the microwave!

(WORLD)

