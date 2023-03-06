Home World Accident in Treviso, Eralda and Barbara perhaps died from a race between cars and a risky overtaking
World

Accident in Treviso, Eralda and Barbara perhaps died from a race between cars and a risky overtaking

by admin
Accident in Treviso, Eralda and Barbara perhaps died from a race between cars and a risky overtaking

At the root of the terrible accident that caused the death of two girls aged 19 and 17 in Motta di Livenza (Treviso), there would be a race between cars and a risky overtaking at 140 km per hour.

Eralda and Barbara, the two victims of the accident

The crash would have happened after a risky overtaking at over 140 kilometers per hour on a road with a speed limit of 50 kilometers per hour.

According to what has been reconstructed so far by the authorities, it would be for this reason that a BMW was on board 4 boys around 20 years old went off the road in the night between Saturday and Sunday. The car crashed into a tree near the town of Motta di Livenza (Treviso) and died in the accident two girls aged 19 and 17.

Eralda Spahillari and Barbara Brotto they were traveling in the passenger seat, while driving was a 19-year-old currently hospitalized with serious injuries. For the 19-year-old and her friend, not even of age, there was nothing they could do: the 118 rescuers who intervened on the spot shortly after the crash could do nothing but ascertain her death.

Tragic road accident, Giorgia dies at the age of 26 in the crash: “Impressive scene”

Barbara Brotto, 17 years old

Barbara Brotto, 17 years old

The driver and the friend sitting in front have been extracted still alive from the cockpit of the wrecked car while the Volkswagen Polo on which 4 other young people from the group were traveling was secured. The boys aboard that car were all unharmed. The magistrate on duty had both vehicles impounded. According to what was reconstructed, the two cars were heading to the same place to spend the evening.

See also  Japan will increase the maximum number of visitors to 50,000 per day from September 7 | TTG China

At one point, the drivers of the two cars would started a race. In fact, the Polo was overtaken by the BMW, which touched it and broke the rear-view mirror. The impact and the high speed would have caused the car to go off the road and crash into a tree.

Eralda Spahillari, 19 years old

Eralda Spahillari, 19 years old

The victims

Eralda, 19 years old, lived in Ponte di Piave e she worked as a waitress to help the family, but had the dream of becoming a beautician. Barbara, still a minor, he attended school and lived with his family in Oderzo.

The two 19-year-olds traveling with them were hospitalized for their serious injuries. The boy sitting in the passenger seat would have been taken in desperate conditions to the Treviso hospital.

The police have heard the friends of the 4 victims of the accident to reconstruct exactly the dynamics of that evening. Authorities are trying to figure out if the driver of the BMW could have taken alcohol or drugs before getting behind the wheel.

You may also like

VOLVO TRUCKS / Delivered 20 full-electric heavy vehicles...

Ben’s “Vizirik” album review (2023)

The battle for control of Bakhmut

South Korea and Japan could settle a very...

Compensation for South Korean workers forced to work...

Saudi Arabia, 2022 was a black year for...

INWIT and LEGAMBIENTE together to monitor air pollution

Unicredit, the cost increases by 70%: current account...

Nearly 80 male police officers in the UK...

Big Thief debut their new song “Vampire Empire”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy