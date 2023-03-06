The latest on the formations of the postponement of the 25th day of Serie A. The grenades line up with Karamoh and Miranchuk behind Sanabria. Arnautovic is on pole for the rossoblù attack. The 8.45 pm match will be available on Sky Sport Calcio 4K and Sky Sport 251, with commentary by Davide Polizzi and Fernardo Orsi, Paolo Aghemo and Marco Nosotti from the sidelines

It will be Grande Torino Olympic Stadium the postponement theater of the 25th day of Serie A between Turin and Bologna. Juric’s boys, who come from a 4-2 defeat in the derby against Juve and without a win since 5 February, challenge Thiago Motta’s Bologna in great form after the last day ended with a narrow victory against Inter.

Single out, Ola Aina will start from 1st The grenade formation changes only one element compared to the eleven that played against Juventus: Torino line up with a 3-4-2-1, on the left Country Life substitute singo. Ilic and Linetty owners in midfield, the only options given the disqualification of Ricci. Kept the attack trident Miranchuk, sanabria e Karamohdangerous and effective in the derby. TORINO (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic, Djidji, Schuurs, Buongiorno, Aina O, Linetty, Ilic, Rodriguez R, Miranchuk, Karamoh, Sanabria. All. Juric

Arnautovic is back in the starting lineup Thiago Motta’s team, after the victory against Inter on the last day, face Turin with the desire to continue their streak. He’s back for the rossoblùs Arnautovicin pole with respect to Barrow for a starting shirt, they will play behind him Orsolini, Ferguson and Soriano. On defense Soumaoro together with Lucumiin front of them Schouten e Moropreferred to Average. See also Lazio just need a super goal from Luis Alberto 10' from the end, Sampdoria beaten 1-0. And Sarri is back in the Champions League area BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski, Posch, Soumaoro, Lucumì, Cambiaso, Schouten, Moro, Orsolini, Ferguson, Soriano, Arnautovic. All. Motta