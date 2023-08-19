Lamborghini Unveils Groundbreaking All-Electric Car: The Lamborghini Lanzador

Lamborghini Launches First All-Electric Car at Monterey Car Week

Italian luxury car brand Lamborghini unveiled its highly anticipated all-electric car, the Lamborghini Launcher, at Monterey Car Week on Friday, August 18. The Launcher prototype offers a glimpse into the future of Lamborghini’s upcoming Model IV, set to be launched in 2028. This marks a significant step towards the brand’s commitment to decarbonization and electrification as part of its “Direzione Cor Tauri” strategy announced earlier this year.

Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, expressed his excitement about the Launcher prototype, stating, “With this prototype, we inaugurate a new segment of vehicles: the Ultra GT, which will offer customers a new and unparalleled driving experience, typical of Lamborghini, thanks to cutting-edge technologies.”

The Lamborghini Launcher boasts two electric motors, one for each axle, providing four-wheel drive and optimal efficiency in all driving conditions. With a maximum system power exceeding one megawatt, the Launcher guarantees exceptional performance. The driver has the autonomy to adjust the control systems while driving through the controls located on the sports steering wheel, allowing for a more personalized and exhilarating driving experience.

One of the standout features of the Launcher is its innovative driving dynamics control system, Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI). This cutting-edge control system offers unparalleled freedom of customization, enabling drivers to fine-tune the active control systems according to their driving preferences.

Active Aerodynamics is another key feature of the Launcher, utilizing active aerodynamic systems at the front and rear to optimize aerodynamic efficiency in different driving modes. This technology allows the prototype to regulate airflow, enhancing autonomy in Urban mode and improving downforce in Performance mode.

The Launcher’s steered rear axle and air suspension ensure optimal adaptability to various surfaces, with the ability to adjust settings on-the-go via the steering wheel controls. Furthermore, Lamborghini’s futuristic approach extends to the interior of the Launcher, offering a spacious and comfortable experience for both the driver and passenger. The use of sustainable materials such as merino wool and regenerated carbon demonstrates the brand’s commitment to reducing environmental impact while maintaining luxury and comfort. Additionally, invisible plastic elements, including 3D-printed recycled fibers, contribute to the sustainability of the vehicle.

As Lamborghini unveils the Launcher prototype, it sets the stage for an exciting future in the world of electric luxury cars. With its innovative design, cutting-edge technology, and commitment to sustainability, the Launcher paves the way for an unparalleled driving experience that remains true to the Lamborghini legacy.

