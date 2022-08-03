Here’s how to get the recognition of 600 euros, the thing to do and not to forget to get the bonus. All the details revealed.

Updates regarding the € 600 bonus, a measure promoted by the Government to support the expenses of the citizen and to make him feel better. Here’s what it takes to become a beneficiary.

They arrive news about the psychologist bonus 2022, a measure introduced by the government to give the possibility to many Italian citizens to turn to a specialist to develop assistance for psychological well-being. The Government’s objectives are to stimulate and strengthen these services, allocated 10 millions of euro with the INPS which started the requests on 25 July. To claim the bonus there is time until October 24, 2022. The goal is to reach and support at least 16 thousand people.

Il psychologist bonus 2022 it is intended for all citizens who have an ISEE of less than 50,000 euros. And for those who have an indicator of the economic situation equivalent to less than 15 thousand euros, they can obtain up to a maximum of 600 euros. The bonus, please note, can be spent up to a maximum of 50 euros per session. At the end of October 24, the deadline for submitting the request will be drawn up a regional ranking by INPS and the names of the beneficiaries will be indicated who will have 180 days to spend the bonus.

Does everyone accept the psychologist bonus? No, there are also specialists who can refuse. In fact, the procedure has recently opened to get accredited and be included in a list where the names of all the professionals who decide to accept the bonus as payment will be present. Online use is also permitted.

So, all psychologists must be accredited to the initiative if they want to give their patients the opportunity to take advantage of this possibility and pay with vouchers. The procedure to be followed for accreditation, officially opened since last July 21st, is available on the institutional website of the National Council of Psychologists.

All psychologists who intend to join this initiative will also be involved in a specific monitoring project of these activities. With the results of the interventions that will serve to explain, in the future, the importance of the psychological and psychotherapeutic intervention for each patient.