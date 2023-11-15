The Impact of Unhealthy Snacking on Diet and Health: Insights from Recent Studies and Expert Advice

New Study Reveals Alarming Snacking Habits in the UK and Italy

A recent study published in the European Journal of Nutrition has shed light on the concerning snacking habits of individuals in the United Kingdom. The study found that nearly half of the participants reported consuming two snacks a day, with a significant portion opting for highly processed and sugary treats. In addition, the study revealed that snacking after 9pm was associated with an increased intake of unhealthy foods and poor blood markers.

The study also measured various health indicators and found that those who chose unhealthy snacks had a higher body mass index (BMI), increased visceral fat mass, and higher concentrations of triglycerides. On the other hand, individuals who snacked on nuts, fresh fruit, and other healthy foods were more likely to have a healthy weight and normal blood values.

In Italy, a similar trend was observed among children, with almost 20% consuming sweet snacks on a daily basis. The data, collected as part of the «Okkio alla Salute» project, also revealed that children consumed sweet snacks more frequently than savory ones.

In response to these findings, experts are emphasizing the importance of making healthy snack choices. Ilaria Prandoni, a biologist and nutritionist, warns against reaching for packaged and sugary snacks, as they can significantly increase daily energy intake and impact the quality of one’s diet. Instead, Prandoni recommends opting for fresh fruit, nuts, and plain yogurt as healthier snack alternatives.

While snacking is not necessary for everyone, Prandoni acknowledges its usefulness for individuals who struggle to meet their nutritional and energy needs during main meals. However, she emphasizes that snacking late at night is not necessary, as the body’s biological rhythms indicate that the night is meant for sleeping and “fasting.”

The findings of these studies highlight the importance of making mindful choices when it comes to snacking, especially in the context of maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle. As the research suggests, opting for healthier snack options can have a significant impact on overall health and well-being.

