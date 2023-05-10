Home » “Get well Francesco soon”, wishes for a speedy recovery to Mayor Roberti from his fellow citizens
"Get well Francesco soon", wishes for a speedy recovery to Mayor Roberti from his fellow citizens

"Get well Francesco soon", wishes for a speedy recovery to Mayor Roberti from his fellow citizens

“Often life puts us to the test, sometimes there are really difficult moments, it is precisely then that you need to find an inner strength, superior to the events that surround you and this strength is fueled by affection and by people dear to you, by those who want you Well.
Thanks to all of you for your concern, I embrace you ”. These are the words of the mayor of Termoli, Francesco Roberti, who entrusted Facebook with his message from the San Timoteo hospital in Termoli. We went around the Adriatic city to collect wishes for a speedy recovery for the mayor.

