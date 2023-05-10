Home » Buy an NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics card laptop and get “Diablo IV” this week’s stress test to support DLSS 3 acceleration
Buy an NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics card laptop and get “Diablo IV” this week’s stress test to support DLSS 3 acceleration

Buy an NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics card laptop and get “Diablo IV” this week’s stress test to support DLSS 3 acceleration

This Friday, “Diablo IV” will open the Server Slam server stress test again. In addition to maintaining the changes of the previous test, it will also open support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 AI frame-filling acceleration technology for the first time. At the same time, NVIDIA also officially announced the “Diablo IV” bundled with the GeForce RTX 40 series.

From now until June 13, players can get the Battle.net version of the Diablo IV game and props. Like the Lightbearer mount and Armor of Faith mount armor, Diablo III’s Wings of Inarius and Inarius Murloc Pet, World of Warcraft’s Wrath Fusion Beast mount and Diablo Immortal Ocher Darkwing skin set and other props.

In other words, NVIDIA is bundled with the standard version of “Diablo IV”. If you want to play before the official launch on 6/6, you still have to buy the digital deluxe version. The new version adds DLSS 3’s AI supplementary frame to improve FPS, and uses NVIDIA Reflex to make the game more responsive. And later the official version will develop the ray tracing function.

Interested players can experience “Diablo IV” again this weekend, looking forward to the official launch of the game, and starting to count how many days off in June.

source: nvidia.com

