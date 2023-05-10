Telco for Italy, our agenda (work in progress)

Appointment in Rome on June 15 with the 2023 edition of Telco for Italy (HERE FOR AGENDA AND REGISTRATION). We will take stock of the situation with the representatives of the Government and national and international institutions, associations, trade unions and above all with industry players, telcos and this year also with big tech to address the question of the involvement of the OTCs in ultra-broadband infrastructure, a plan being worked on by the European Commission as part of the new one Connectivity Package.

Spotlights on the Tlc crisis and possible ways out: we will talk about it with the representatives of the sector associations, trade unions and political forces.

The double digital & green transition is fundamental: business models evolve and above all the offers and services of market players to support the recovery and a new competitiveness.

Our Agenda

The works will start as per tradition the president of Digital360 Andrea Rangone. Representing the Government the Undersecretary in charge of Technological Innovation, Alessio Buttiand will be with us Franco Accordino, Head of Unit “Investment in High-Capacity Networks” della Commissione Europea. Also on the institutional front Massimiliano Capitanio, Commissioner Agcom.

Associations and trade unions will discuss the issue of the Tlc crisis and the evolution of the national and international scene: with us Alessandro GropelliDeputy General Manager Etno, Laura DiRaimondoDirector General Asstel, Luigi Piergiovanni, President of the Tlc Anie Group. And the representatives of the three main trade unions: Alessandro FaraoniSecretary General Fistel Cisl, Fabrizio SolariGeneral Secretary Slc Cgil e Except UgliaroloSecretary General of Uilcom.

The representatives of the political parties also discussed: Andrea DaraLega Deputy and member of the Transport Commission and Tlc Chamber, Salvatore DeiddaBrothers of Italy Deputy and President of the Transport Commission and Tlc Camera, Maurice GasparriSenator Forza Italia and Vice President of the Senate, Antoninus Iaria5 Star Movement deputy and member of the Transport Commission and Tlc Camera, Roberto MorassutDeputy Democratic Party and Vice President of the Transport Commission and Tlc Camera e Julia ShepherdessAction Deputy and member of the Transport Commission and Tlc Camera.

But the real big players will be the representatives of the industry, from TLC to over the top, and of the ICT and digital supply chain. Our agenda is a work in progress. Confirmed the presence of Peter Labriola, Chief Executive Officer Tim. With us too Diego Ciulli, Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy Google Italy, Federico Protto, Chief Executive Officer Retelit and Irideos, again, Jade CosentinoPresales Director Zte Italy, Francesco De BettinPresident Dba Group, Michele GressaniManaging Director Sirti Telco Infrastructures e Luca Rubaga, Managing Director, Sirti Digital Solutions. And the list of players will be much more substantial and we will update it gradually.

We look forward to seeing you on June 15th in Rome at Roma-Eventi Piazza di Spagna

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED